AFLW Round-Up: Cora Staunton kicks two goals as GWS Giants bounce back with a win

Cora Staunton kicked two goals as GWS Giants bounced back from last weekend's heavy loss to defeat Carlton in the sixth round of the AFLW this morning. Staunton’s second strike in the fourth quarter broke the resistance of the opposition and helped set up a 29-12 (4.5 to 1.6) win for the Giants who were without Brid Stack due to a calf injury.

Mayo native Sara Rowe was a goalscorer for high-flying Collingwood but they were made sweat for a last-ditch victory over St Kilda. Rowe made a valuable contribution to a 36-34 (4.12 to 5.4) result, a close call with the Magpies winning with a goal at the death from Eliza James at RSEA Park.

The Saints were on the brink of an upset when James denied them to claim a fifth win of the season. Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan was ruled out with a knee injury for Collingwood. Ciara Fitzpatrick from Down lined out for St Kilda, making nine disposals, but Grace Kelly (Mayo) remains unavailable due to injury.

Rachel Kearns (Mayo) was also sidelined as Geelong Cats defeated Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium, while still recovering from a shoulder injury. Her side enjoyed a narrow 37-36 win.

Hawthorn Hawks’ 44-41 home win over West Coast Eagles yesterday, their second on the trot, featured a goal from Aine McDonagh (Galway) while Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy was a telling influence with 15 disposals (possessions) and ten tackles. On the losing side, Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary) had 14 disposals and made five tackles in an entertaining contest at Skybus Stadium in Frankston.

Table leaders Adelaide Crows had a massive 60-point win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Friday, coasting home on a 63-3 scoreline, 8.15 to 0-3. Clare’s Ailish Considine and Mayo’s Niamh Considine both remain unavailable for the Crows due to injuries.

Tomorrow Brisbane Lions (Orla O’Dwyer) host Essendon (Joanne Doonan and Megan Ryan), while Orlagh Lally, Aine Tighe, Amy Mulholland are set to play for Fremantle who host Melbourne (Sinead Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin).

North Melbourne Kangaroos expect to feature Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea in their match against Sydney Swans.