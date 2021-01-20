Adelaide Crows to appeal Ebony Marinoff's 'unjust and disproportionate' ban for Bríd Stack challenge

ADELAIDE CROWS are appealing the record three-week suspension imposed on Ebony Marinoff for the challenge that left Cork ladies football legend Bríd Stack with a neck fracture last Sunday.

Marinoff’s AFL women’s club are contesting the ban on the grounds that the decision was “unreasonable” and the sanction “excessive”, with the star midfielder’s appeal set to be heard on Thursday evening.

Stack sustained the injury on her Aussie Rules debut with the GWS Giants, during a practice match in Norwood, outside Adelaide.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner, 34, was subsequently released from hospital after scans revealed a “stable fracture” of the C7 vertebra but thankfully no injury to the surrounding nerves. She does not require surgery but will wear a neck brace for around six weeks.

While this medical bulletin from the Giants allayed initial fears about potential spinal damage, the AFLW quickly initiated a disciplinary case that led to Marinoff receiving a three-week ban after a Tribunal found her guilty of forceful front-on contact. This equates to one-third of the nine-week season – the longest suspension ever handed to an AFLW player.

“We are appealing this decision because we all feel that the suspension is grossly disproportionate for the action,” Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said.

“We need to support our player in this instance as we feel Ebony acted in an appropriate manner given the circumstances of this incident.

“We also feel for the Giants and Bríd in particular and wish her all the best for what is hopefully a speedy recovery.”

Adelaide’s senior women’s coach Matthew Clarke echoed this stance.

“Ebony plays the game in the manner we want all players to play and, in my opinion, she made every effort to minimise the impact of what was an unavoidable footy collision,” Clarke maintained.

“With regard to the penalty, as coaches and administrators we have a duty of care to our players and Ebony and all other AFLW players train incredibly hard for nine months for the opportunity to play just nine games.

“We feel it is unjust and disproportionate to have one-third of those games taken away by what I believe to be an unavoidable incident.

“We believe it’s important to not only support our players, but to question an outcome which we see as placing an unreasonable expectation on all players to avoid contact in circumstances where the ball is in dispute,” he concluded.

