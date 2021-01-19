Adelaide Crows player suspended following incident that left Bríd Stack with fractured vertebrae

ADELAIDE Crows player Ebony Marinoff has been suspended for three AFLW games for her part in the incident that left Bríd Stack with a fractured vertebrae.

The former Cork player suffered the injury near the end of her AFLW debut with the GWS Giants in a practice match in Norwood, outside Adelaide, on Sunday.

The incident was assessed as “careless contact” by the AFL and Marinoff appeared in front of a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday evening, Australian time.

Arguing that she had no alternative but to contest the loose ball and that she stopped as soon as she realised that Stack was in a vulnerable position, Marinoff said that circumstances outside her control led to the incident and that Stack's head hit the side of her body rather than front on.

The AFL Tribunal did not accept Marinoff's evidence and upheld the charge of frontal contact that was careless, high and severe.

The AFL argued that the tribunal should impose a minimum suspension of three games, which it upheld.

Adelaide Crows have not ruled out the prospect of an appeal.

“I’m really disappointed with this outcome, it was never my intention to hurt Bríd,” Marinoff said afterwards.

“Every time I go onto the footy field I want to play hard but fair football and I believe that’s what I did on Sunday.

“I reached out to Bríd to send her my best and I wish her a fast recovery.”

Ebony Marinoff has been found guilty of engaging in forceful front-on contact at the AFL Tribunal tonight and has been suspended for three matches. Below is the incident in question, more to come #weflyasone #crowsaflw pic.twitter.com/3FDLg1kXmQ — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) January 19, 2021

Crows head of women’s football Phil Harper said the club will assess its options following the verdict.

“The club is really disappointed with this outcome and we’ll be considering our options going forward,” Harper said.

Footage of the incident shows Stack ducking to gather a loose ball after a ruck contest before colliding heavily with Marinoff.

The final quarter incident led to the game being abandoned as an ambulance was brought on to the field where paramedics treated Stack for over half an hour.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there were fears Stack could have sustained life-altering damage in the incident.

Stack, an 11-time All-Ireland medallist, was later diagnosed as having a fracture to her C7 vertebra and is in a neck brace while she recovers, although the injury was classified as ‘stable fracture’ with no serious damage to the surrounding nerves.

It is unclear yet whether she might play in GWS Giants season, although the club stated that Stack will not be returning to Ireland.

“She is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in Australia and a key part of the team as she rehabilitates from her injury,” they explained.

