Ireland's Abbie Larkin in action against Li Mengwen of China during the recent international friendly in Algeciras, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland international teenager Abbie Larkin says any negative commentary around her high-profile switch from Shelbourne FC to Dublin city rivals Shamrock Rovers FC “didn’t really affect” her.

Shelbourne announced in December that Larkin was leaving the club after previously committing to staying for the 2023 season which starts on Saturday.

A subsequent post on the Shels’ Twitter account after the announcement of Larkin’s departure used the song lyrics: ‘though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, we’ll keep the red flag flying here’. The social media post was widely condemned and later deleted.

“I didn't really pay attention to most of the stuff. I knew I was making the right decision for myself,” Larkin (17) told the Irish Independent.

“It didn't really affect me because I just didn't listen or didn't look at any of the stuff that was being said. I knew better not to.

“I knew that I was making the right decision about going to Rovers. I was definitely going to be treated well and have the best facilities there.

"I think it was just the fresh start that I needed. It’s good to see teams want to beat us and that just gives us more drive to want to beat any other team that we play as well.”

Larkin made her first start for the Republic of Ireland women’s team in last week’s 0-0 friendly with China in Marbella, Spain.

“I was dying to get on the ball. It was very good but, personally, I could have played a bit better, as in attacking-wise. I played a lot of defending roles which I'm not used to but as long as I’m playing, I don't really mind,” she said.

The new League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season kicks off with the newly-established Shamrock Rovers away to Sligo Rovers.

Read more of the Exclusive interview with Abbie Larkin in Saturday’s Irish Independent and on Independent.ie