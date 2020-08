A club-by-club guide to the 2020 Women's National League

The 2020 Women's National League season starts this Saturday and the clubs are ready for the 10th campaign in League history.

Below is a club-by-club breakdown previewing the new season with everything you need to know.

ATHLONE TOWN

Key Player: Paula Doran

One To Watch: Katelyn Keogh

Manager: Tommy Hewitt

Backroom Staff: Darren Whelan (Assistant Manager), Anto Fay (First-Team Coach), Edel Menton (Coach), Mike Keogh (Analyst), Dave Harrington (Physio)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Niamh Coombes, Amanda Ryan

Defenders: Fiona Owens, Jessica Turner, Leah Brady, Zara Lawless, Kayleigh Shine, Chloe McNamee, Roisin Jacob, Angelina de Rosa, Emma Donohoe

Midfielders: Paula Doran, Kayla Brady, Orlaith White, Aoife Haran, Ciara McManus, Jessica Hennessy

Forwards: Katelyn Keogh, Keillie Brennan, Robyn Heatherington, Amy Hyndman, Sinead Farrell, Ava Gowran, Allie Heatherington

BOHEMIANS

Key Player: Niamh Kenna

One To Watch: Aisling Spillane

Manager: Sean Byrne

Backroom Staff: Pat Trehy (Assistant Manager / Goalkeeping Coach), Derek O’Neill (First-Team Coach), Dave O’Brien (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Vincent Fitzpatrick (Physio)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte, Courtney Maguire

Defenders: Alannah Maxwell, Katie Lovely, Jessica Darby, Jennifer Cosgrave, Ciara Mulligan, Chelsea Snell, Sinead O’Farrelly, Chloe Flynn, Shauna Newman

Midfielders: Aisling Spillane, Chloe Darby, Keelin McEntee, Nicole Plunkett, Niamh Kenna, Sophie Watters

Forwards: Annmarie Byrne, Robyn Bolger, Ally Cahill, Abbie Brophy, Aoife Robinson, Georgia Monks, Bronagh Kane

CORK CITY

Key Player: Ciara McNamara

One To Watch: Lauren Egbuloniu

New Signings: Shaunagh McCarthy, Lauren Singleton, Becky Cassin, Jesse Mendez

Manager: Ronan Collins

Backroom Staff: Paul Farrell (Assistant Manager), Nick Harrison (First-Team Coach), Steve O’Keeffe (Goalkeeping Coach), James Long O’Leary (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Jess Lawton (Performance Coach), Josh Cooney (Analyst), Jacob Derham (Analyst), Aine O’Donovan (Equipment Manager)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Maria O’Sullivan, Abby McCarthy, Leah Hayes Cohen

Defenders: Nathalie O’Brien, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Eabha O’Mahony, Shaunagh McCarthy, Leah Murphy, Lauren Walsh, Lauren Singleton

Midfielders: Eadaoin Lyons, Katie McCarthy, Riona Crowley, Becky Cassin, Jesse Mendez, Kate O’Donovan

Forwards: Christina Dring, Saoirse Noonan, Sophie Liston, Lauren Egbuloniu, Nadine Seward

DLR WAVES

Key Player: Fiona Donnelly

One To Watch: Nadine Clare

New Signings: Erica Turner, Aoife Brophy, Oleta Griffin, Mel Clarke, Avril Bierley, Katie Malone, Carla McManus

Manager: Graham Kelly

Backroom Staff: John Sullivan (Assistant Manager), Darragh O’Reilly (First-team Coach), Aoibh Hall (Coach), Colum Tinsley (Goalkeeping Coach), Emma Whelan, Stacey Nesbitt (Physio)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Eve Badana, Erica Turner

Defenders: Nicole Keogh, Aoife Brophy, Roisin McGovern, Oleta Griffin, Ciara Maher, Bobbi Downer, Katie Burdis, Niamh Prior

Midfielders: Nadine Clare, Fiona Donnelly, Sinead Gaynor, Rachel Doyle, Avril Bierley, Aimee Maher, Catherine Cronin, Shauna Carroll, Mel Clarke, Orla Casey

Forwards: Caroline Healy, Katie Malone, Kerri Letmon, Carla McManus

GALWAY WFC

Key Player: Lynsey McKey

One To Watch: Therese Kinnevey

New Signings: Amanda Budden, Abbiegayle Royanne, Shauna Brennan, Kelsey Monroe, Therese Kinnevey, Aoife Lynagh, Kate Slevin, Savannah McCarthy, Jaime Turrentine

Manager: Billy Clery

Backroom Staff: Mazz Sweeney (Assistant Manager), Emer Flatley (Coach), Mick Wallace, Tom Lally (Goalkeeping Coach), Alana Moran (Analyst), John Devlin (Equipment Manager)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Amanda Budden, Ria McPhillibin, Abbiegayle Royanne

Defenders: Aoife Walsh, Shauna Brennan, Shauna Fox, Keara Cormican, Kelsey Monroe, Therese Kinnevey, Aoife Lynagh, Lucia Lobato, Kate Slevin

Midfielders: Meabh de Burca, Chloe Singleton, Rachel Baynes, Savannah McCarthy, Sinead Donovan, Jaime Turrentine, Tessa Mullins

Forwards: Aoife Thompson, Lynsey McKey, Ellie Rose O’Flaherty, Aislinn Meaney

PEAMOUNT UNITED

Key Player: Niamh Farrelly

One To Watch: Sadhbh Doyle

New Signings: Sadhbh Doyle, Tiegan Ruddy, Alannah McEvoy, Stephanie Roche

Manager: James O’Callaghan

Backroom Staff: Vinnie Patterson (Assistant Manager), Emma Donohue (Coach), Derek Masterson (Goalkeeping Coach), Barbara Ryan-Doyle (Equipment Manager), Anthony Fattore (Physio), Darren Ryan-Doyle (Analyst)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Naoisha McAloon, Niamh Reid-Burke

Defenders: Lauryn O’Callaghan, Lauren Kealy, Louise Corrigan, Chloe Moloney, Claire Walsh, Jade Reddy, Dearbhaile Beirne, Niamh Barnes

Midfielders: Lucy McCartan, Niamh Farrelly, Tiegan Ruddy, Karen Duggan, Sadhbh Doyle, Della Doherty

Forwards: Megan Smyth-Lynch, Alannah McEvoy, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Aine O’Gorman, Louise Masterson, Naima Chemaou, Becky Watkins, Sarah McKevitt, Stephanie Roche

SHELBOURNE

Key Player: Rachel Graham

One To Watch: Rebecca Cooke

New Signings: Amanda McQuillan, Ciara Grant

Manager: Dave Bell

Backroom Staff: Laura Heffernan (Assistant Manager), David Bourke (Goalkeeping Coach), Alan Dooley (Physio)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Rachael Kelly, Amanda McQuillan

Defenders: Jessica Gargan, Jessica Gleeson, Pearl Slattery, Courtney Higgins, Jenny McDade, Leah Doyle

Midfielders: Jamie Finn, Alex Kavanagh, Jessica Ziu, Rachel Graham, Ciara Grant, Rebecca Cooke, Mia Dodd, Taylor White, Ella O’Connell

Forwards: Emily Whelan, Noelle Murray, Isibeal Atkinson, Niamh McLaughlin, Kate Mooney

TREATY UNITED

Key Player: Marie Curtin

One To Watch: Aoife Horgan

New Signings: Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan, Anna Shine, Clodagh Doherty, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Ellen Casey, Jenna Slattery, Eve O’Sullivan, Chloe Wills, Rosie Young, Maura Shine, Gillian Keenan, Laura Kavanagh, Maggie Duncliffe, Tara O’Gorman, Esra Kengal, Chloe Connolly, Aoife Horgan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin

Manager: Dave Rooney

Backroom Staff: Niall Connolly (First-Team Coach), John-Paul Buckley (Goalkeeping Coach), Amy O’Reilly (Coach), Timmy O’Keefe (Physio)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Connolly, Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan

Defenders: Anna Shine, Clodagh Doherty, Marie Curtin, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Ellen Casey, Jenna Slattery, Eve O’Sullivan, Chloe Wills, Rosie Young

Midfielders: Maggie Duncliffe, Maura Shine, Gillian Keenan, Laura Kavanagh, Tara O’Gorman, Esra Kengal, Lauren Keane

Forwards: Chloe Connolly, Aoife Horgan, Rebecca Horgan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin

WEXFORD YOUTHS

Key Player: Kylie Murphy

One To Watch: Ellen Molloy

New Signings: Sally Kelly, Breda Cushen, Ellen Molloy, Aoibheann Clancy, Sinead Taylor, Kaeishia Tobin, Trina Duggan

Manager: Tom Elmes

Backroom Staff: Stephen Quinn (Assistant Manager), Mark Ross (First-Team Coach), Gary Brown (Goalkeeping Coach), Nigel Fitzharris (Physio), Eddie Cullen (Equipment Manager), Anthony Cooper (Analyst)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sally Kelly, Kiev Gray, Maeve Williams

Defenders: Breda Cushen, Orlaith Conlon, Lauren Dwyer, Lynn Craven, Ciara Rossiter, Doireann Fahey, Nicola Sinnott, Fiona Ryan

Midfielders: Aoife Slattery, Kylie Murphy, Trina Duggan, Edel Kennedy, Aisling Frawley, Aoibheann Clancy, Ellen Molloy, Kira Bates Crosbie, Kaeishia Tobin

Forwards: Lauren Kelly, Sinead Taylor, Vanessa Ogbonna, Blessing Kingsley

