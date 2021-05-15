Women’s fours in Swiss race to reach Olympics

Ireland rowers Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty celebrate with their silver medals after the Women's Four A Final during Day 3 of the European Rowing Championships 2021 at Varese in Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland’s silver medal women’s four head to Switzerland this weekend as they try and grab a last-minute place at the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty, who finished behind the Netherlands at the European Championships last month, are looking for a top-two finish from the field of eight crews racing on the Rotsee in Lucerne.

Having already beaten five of those other crews at the Europeans will have given them much-needed confidence but their Italian coach, Giuseppe de Vita, will have warned them they can take nothing for granted in the regatta often dubbed The Last Chance Saloon.

Most of the qualifying places, which included four of Ireland’s crews, went to those who finished with a ranking position at the World Championships two years ago in Austria. But Ireland’s quartet finished tenth in Linz, where only the top eight qualified, and have been steadily building their pedigree ever since.

China will be a crew to watch, as they boat an entirely new crew from four members of their senior squad in 2019, while the Czech Republic are another unknown quantity, with four athletes who have made the step up from U-23s.

Also looking to qualify in Switzerland will be Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen in the lightweight women’s double scull, and Clonmel’s Daire Lynch in the men’s single.

Casey and Cremen will find it tough going in their event, where a field of sixteen will battle it out for the last three tickets to Tokyo. Germany are boating the 40-year old multi-medalled Marie-Louise Drager and her partner Katrin Volk, while Australia’s Sarah Pound and Georgia Nesbitt must also be in with a shout after missing automatic qualification at the Worlds by the tightest margin.

The biggest hurdle is faced by Lynch, who is looking to qualify from a field of 24 in the men’s single scull – the first time that Ireland will have raced this event since Seán Drea at the Montreal Games in 1976. The strong favourite is Poland’s Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk, who finished in seventh place five years ago in Rio, and the scramble to join him in Tokyo will be intense.