Wipeout? The reality is Ireland appears to be a long way off from a return to contact sports

There’s a video clip doing the rounds. You may have seen it. It’s set in a classroom in the year 2085, and the teacher is talking. “And that is going to finish up our chapter about 2019. Alright class I’m going to need you to flip to page 270, we’re going to talk about the year 2021.”

A student interrupts: “What about 2020?”

“Listen here you little shit,” replies the teacher, “we don’t talk about 2020.”

Irish sport is facing the prospect of a wipeout in 2020. As the government considers easing restrictions in the nation’s fight against the spread of Covid-19, possibly by next week, the outlook for the sporting year remains grim.

Even as other countries contemplate a return to action for some sports, the reality is that, as we stand, Ireland appears to be a long way from that point.

With horse racing, soccer, rugby and even Gaelic games all exploring the possibility of a limited return to action behind closed doors, last week’s prediction by a leading medical expert that contact sport will not be happening any time soon remains the starkest indication yet of what lies ahead. So long as social distancing remains government policy in Ireland, we are unlikely to see any meaningful sporting action, even at local level.

“It will be sport-specific,” Professor Sam McConkey said. “Take rugby. Physical contact is so intrinsic in rugby, in rucking and tackling and scrummaging . . . it’s really hard to envisage a sport like rugby with social distancing in place.”

At senior levels in Irish sport, however, there is a certain confidence that there will be some activity before the autumn. “There is a lot we could be doing this summer,” said one source, particularly referring to leisure activities. The source added that the country’s sporting organisations are scenario planning, looking at ways to get their sport up and running again once they get the green light. But there is a general acceptance that mainstream events and contact sports will not get the ok any time soon.

There is renewed hope that recreational activities — golf, running and cycling for instance — could resume soon, depending on what the government’s next step is after the current lockdown ends on May 5.

But even when those pastimes get the green light, there seems little prospect of organised competitions because of the difficulties involved in maintaining social distancing in golf tournaments (even at club level), cycle sportifs or runs. For example, there is a view in athletic circles that it could be this winter at the earliest before we see any events in Ireland, which even puts the Dublin Marathon at risk at the end of October.

Of the major sports, horse racing appears best placed to lead the way back, although talk of meetings happening behind closed doors by the second week in May seems optimistic in the current climate. Racing enjoys the natural advantage of space, and atmosphere is not a real factor for most meetings bar the big festivals like Galway, which could yet go ahead in July without spectators.

The recent experience of staging meetings for over a week behind closed doors before being halted by the government’s full lockdown, will be in its favour. Racing is expected to resume in Germany and France — without spectators — in a matter of weeks, while the UK is also planning for a return at some point next month.

Internationally, the big money leagues — especially in soccer — look like they will find a way to press ahead sooner rather than later. The picture in Ireland looks different.

Thinking at this stage about how the sporting year might play out is, of course, shaped by the current climate. Firstly government policy is underpinned by social distancing and there is no evidence that this will change soon, even if restrictions begin to be eased. As one well-placed health source said this weekend, “based on current restrictions and current thinking, it [sport] won’t happen”. So government policy on fighting the virus will have to change, or at least evolve, before we are likely to see the mainstream sporting events, and occasions, being allowed to proceed.

Secondly, the source also suggested that “we have to reimagine and reinvent” these sporting events. This will present a major challenge to Irish sport. Officials in the Department of Sport are keen to find some path back to action this year for sport and are said to be working on possible solutions.

Basketball Ireland was the first sporting association to act in the face of the threat posed by the spread of the virus, cancelling all competitions on March 11, the week before the Cheltenham Festival and over two weeks before the government put its full lockdown in place here. Chief executive Bernard O’Byrne says sports will have to be flexible in planning their return to action. “Nothing should be set in stone,” he said.

“I think the crucial thing is that people have to accept there’s a mind reset needed,” he added. “People are thinking, ‘how can we get back to where we were at the beginning of March?’ We need to think about what we can do to get back. Once you accept that, you can then be positive about what you can do.”

O’Byrne believes it could be early next year before there is a full return to action in basketball. “If we get good news and we can get back in November then great,” he said. In the meantime, he is talking to clubs about how they will operate if a gradual return to action is possible in the autumn. “For instance, can we do pods within clubs so that they won’t be looking to travel? It’s about community health and we’re building from ground zero. This is a difficult situation, and it’s one that we have to adjust to.”

The health source spoken to by the Sunday Independent agrees with O’Byrne’s assessment. “The challenge is more around a reset to a ‘different normal’,” said the source. “We need to accept that sport won’t look like it did at the beginning of March — that’s an unattainable past for now. Instead of mourning that, sport should be imagining a new and different future. Maybe even an opportunity.”

The GAA has indicated to county boards in recent days that it is looking at the “possibility of a sizeable club window coming first if attendances are restricted”, and that if the inter-county championships go ahead, they will need at least eight weeks to complete. In that scenario, there won’t be provincial championships or a back door.

It is unlikely that the GAA will play its championships behind closed doors. Aside from the fact that the Association appears to have little appetite for going down this road, there are a lot of obstacles to be overcome — including frequent testing of all personnel and isolating players, back room teams and all others involved in the event — for it to be considered a viable option. The view is that it is not practical or even appropriate in an amateur sport. But even for the domestic soccer season, and for the provinces in rugby, the logistics and the potential cost appear prohibitive.

“You’d also need the coaching staff, and the cooks that cook for them, and the groundsmen,” says Professor McConkey. “You could make up a team of 50 or 60 who would be self-sufficient, almost like a ship, an ocean ship that’s way out and separated from everyone. Someone could obviously deliver their food to the door, and avoid them, but not interact closely with the people doing the delivery. So that’s possible for professional sport where there’s a lot of money involved but you’d only be able to play behind closed doors and you’d only be able to play teams in the same situation.”

Furthermore, the main field sports must wait for the government’s social distancing policy to be relaxed before proceeding with any activity at local level, even allowing for the smaller attendances at games.

Elsewhere in the Sunday Independent today, Professor Luke O’Neill is arguing strongly that the only way to relax current policy is by making the wearing of facemasks compulsory. The UK has already signalled that social distancing could continue until a vaccine is found. In Ireland, gatherings of 5,000 people or more will not be allowed until at least September.

Health experts are also warning of a possible second surge of the virus this winter, and of the very real prospect of a second lockdown. So, even if sport — or some sports at least — can begin a phased return in late autumn, it could conceivably come to a shuddering halt again.

Covid-19 has changed the world. It has had a devastating impact, and radically changed how we live our lives. A world without sport seemed scarcely imaginable a few weeks ago and yet here we are, facing into many more months of not being able to even go and watch our local teams. As LP Hartley wrote: “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.”



