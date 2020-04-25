| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wipeout? The reality is Ireland appears to be a long way off from a return to contact sports

We may not see contact sport in Ireland this year Expand

Close

We may not see contact sport in Ireland this year

We may not see contact sport in Ireland this year

PA Wire/PA Images

We may not see contact sport in Ireland this year

John Greene Twitter Email

There’s a video clip doing the rounds. You may have seen it. It’s set in a classroom in the year 2085, and the teacher is talking. “And that is going to finish up our chapter about 2019. Alright class I’m going to need you to flip to page 270, we’re going to talk about the year 2021.”

A student interrupts: “What about 2020?”

“Listen here you little shit,” replies the teacher, “we don’t talk about 2020.”

Related Content