Croke Park in Dublin, which has a capacity of 82,000, will be allowed up to 4,000 spectators

Sports fans across the country will be happy to hear that spectators will be allowed to attend matches at a reduced capacity from next month.

The Government has set up a number of pilot events that will take place across June and July to test the waters with the hope that more matches with a higher capacity can take place later on in the year.

From how to get tickets to the safety precautions that are in place, here is everything you need to know about the return to spectators at sporting matches as outlined by Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.

What pilot matches are taking place?

A total of 15 pilot matches are scheduled to take place over the next two months. These will be a mixture of men's and women’s teams in GAA, rugby, football, athletics and golf.

The first pilot match is Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 rugby with the Welsh side Dragons at the RDS on Friday June 11.

Read More

How can I get tickets?

How tickets are sold or administered will be up to the individual sporting organisations.

"The ticketing arrangement will be organised by the sporting organisation,” Mr Chambers said on RTÉ Radio 1.

Expand Close Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers

"I know Leinster for example are drawing lots out of their seasoned holders and holding tickets for workers in St Vincent's hospital.”

He said not all organisations will be doing it this way and some tickets may be on sale.

Will I have to be vaccinated to attend these pilot events?

There will be no requirement for spectators to be vaccinated to attend these events. However, Mr Chambers said the more people that are vaccinated in the future allows for matches to have a higher capacity.

"Where the vaccination could come into play is when we are looking at much bigger capacities later on in the summer and in the early autumn,” he said.

“So, it’s to give potentially a vaccination bonus so we could plan greater numbers.

"When you are talking about three or four thousand people, there won’t be a restriction of someone who is not vaccinated.”

Do I have to get an antigen test to attend these matches?

“There’s not going to be a mandatory requirement [for antigen testing],” Mr Chambers said.

"That will be assessed. There will be a health and safety structure and an event management committee that will assess each game and trial event on a case by case basis.

"But, for example, if there's a very low risk with a low capacity it may not have a requirement [of antigen testing].”

Do masks have to be worn?

Despite these events taking place outdoors, masks will be a requirement from spectators.

What will the capacity at these matches be?

"It’s starting off at a really low capacity between five and 10pc,” the Minister of State said.

“In Croke Park, it has [a capacity of] 82,000 and we’re talking about 3,000 or 4,000 spectators at the start.

"Any stadium with a capacity of over 5,000 will be allowed 200 in June and 500 in July.”

Will food and drink be served?

Initially, food and drink will not be served at these matches.

How will crowds gathering outside the stadiums be controlled?

“There will be full local plans around the matches and gardaí and local authorities will be fully involved and will have to sign off on the event management plans,” Mr Chambers said.

"That’s why the safe routes and the zones around the ground will be extremely important so we have a controlled environment within the ground, but avoid having any negative impact from the community outside the ground.”

How can I maintain social distancing while attending the game?

Tickets will have a specific time for entry and exit along with what gate fans must use in order to maintain social distancing measures.

The person attending the match must be the person whose name is on the ticket for contact tracing purposes.

"There will be very strict measures on entry and exit points to control crowds,” Mr Chambers said.

"There will be a named person on each ticket and that will be verified and checked on entry to the stadium. There will also be a specific time for entry and exit so that we’ve staggered entry and exit.

"There will be contact tracing linked to everyone's ticket so for 28 days after the match that information will be held so if there happens to be a positive case in the aftermath, we will be able to contact the organisation and with contact tracing assist the HSE.”

Are local sports teams allowed have spectators at matches?

Yes, from June 7 up to 100 people will be allowed to attend local matches as a spectator.

How will these local matches be controlled?

"There will be protocols,” Mr Chambers said. “For example, the GAA communicated to local clubs that they’re going to issue protocols for local games in the coming days.”