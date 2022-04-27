Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald excited at prospect of welcoming more Irish and European players to college programmes

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald has expressed his excitement at the prospect of welcoming more Irish and European players to college programmes but indicated that we are still a ‘bit of time’ away from seeing that become more of a norm.

While there have been some examples from Ireland, most commonly converts from Gaelic football or rugby transferring their skills over to the position of kicker or punter, the college recruitment system has not yet fully opened past the American high school system.

Kerry native David Shanahan is one of those, playing with Georgia Tech, while former Connacht rugby player Tadhg Leader has enjoyed a spell in the European league as well as with Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League.

For Fitzgerald, bringing his Wildcats team to Aviva Stadium to take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in August, events like this to increase exposure will be the first step in creating that connect with Ireland and the continent.

“Hopefully, we’re through Covid and now we can get a little bit more consistent in getting our game to Ireland. Brendan (Meehan, College Football Classic Commercial Director) and I have chatted about the future of college football in Ireland and I’m excited about it,” he said.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for our game to gain more exposure and not only Ireland but all of Europe can get a sense of the college game and not just the NFL game.

“The more we can expose them to the game, there’ll be more excitement. We just hosted a young man from Europe, a prospective student athlete, who was on a tour of the US.

“Coaches get asked to frequently go over there and teach our game, talk about our game and show the fundamentals. I do think it’ll take a little bit of time but I certainly think it’s something that people like me, and other coaches, will embrace over time.

“There’s a big spike in our collegiate game of Australian punters and there’s no reason, after watching a rugby match, I saw Ireland beat Wales, seeing Johnny (Sexton) hit those kicks from tough angles, there’s no doubt that there’s an opportunity for it. We just need that synergy with our game, and Trinity and the universities that you guys have there.”

Being of Irish heritage himself plays a big part in Fitzgerald’s excitement about showcasing the game in Ireland and having the opportunity to meet before unknown relatives as close as second cousins.

“I was over with my wife over a month ago, it seemed like a bit of a whirlwind. On the first day, we had a chance to go to EPIC (Irish Emigration Museum) and have genealogy done in an extensive way of my family roots and heritage.

“Family on my grandmother’s side are the Merrins from Nerney in Co Kildare and I had a chance to get out and meet some family and it was awesome. They’ll actually be my guests at the game with my dad so I’m really excited about that.

“To learn that family history was very emotional and meeting family I had never met before was very special. I’m honoured to represent them and I’m excited to share the game with them on August 27.”

Chicago's Northwestern Wildcats take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27. General tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29 on ticketmaster.ie.