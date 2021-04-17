Why does sport deserve to be treated differently to everything else?

I love sport. You probably do too. But there are plenty of people who have no interest at all in sport. There are others who hate sport and everything it stands for. Their ranks may have swelled over the last year because of a belief that sport has received preferential treatment from the Government during the Covid-19 crisis.

Is that a fair assumption? Let’s compare and contrast, as they used to say on the Leaving Cert papers.

This day last week, yesterday’s Six Nations match looked in jeopardy after France was added to the countries on Ireland’s Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list. The requirement for a 10-day detention would obviously have prevented France from fulfilling the fixture against the Irish women.

The Government acted quickly to avert such a doomsday scenario. Health Minster Stephen Donnelly said on Monday that they were “putting in place an exemption specifically for professional and elite athletes. I am aware that we have some big international events coming up soon.”

Such urgency was not apparent when Dubliner Derek Jennings was placed in quarantine after returning from Israel to be with his gravely-ill father. The 47-year-old, who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, had to go to the High Court before being released on what his lawyers described as “compelling and overwhelming humanitarian grounds.”

Former Labour TD Derek McDowell tweeted: “Looking forward to hearing State Counsel explain why French women playing rugby is somehow OK while grieving Irish residents are not.” But it’s hard to see even the most gifted advocate making a compelling argument for treating these two cases in such a different way.

The obvious explanation is that the Government regards the needs of elite sport to be more important than those of ordinary citizens. Why?

On a personal level I’m glad the game went ahead yesterday and that the exemption will protect the Irish Open golf tournament. As a sports fan I want to watch fixtures like these. But that’s irrelevant to the ethics of the situation. The French team probably pose very little danger to public health, even if a few days after their men’s side played in Dublin, 16 of that squad tested positive for Covid.

France is in an even worse way with Covid now. The country’s 36,442 cases on Friday was the highest total in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. I’m sure that the chances of any outbreak connected with the game are small. But the exemption seems at odds with the abundance of caution which has seen the state detain not just Derek Jennings, but other fully-vaccinated arrivals.

As managers like to observe about refereeing decisions, nothing’s worse than a lack of consistency.

The Jennings case is an extreme one. But what about those who’ve scrupulously followed guidelines over the past year and stayed away from their cocooning elderly parents? With most over 80s having now been vaccinated, a reunion should be possible.

But if you live in a different county, you’re still prevented from visiting your parents by the lockdown rules. A resumption of inter-county travel is judged too risky right now.

Fair enough. But a selector with the Leitrim hurling squad or a sub with the Waterford footballers will be able to cross county borders with impunity once the national league begins.

The sports sceptic might wonder about this. They’ll remember the anomaly last winter when, with a 5km travel limit in place from October 22 to December 1, inter-county GAA players travelled all over Ireland to play matches. How odd and unfair that must have seemed to anyone with no interest in Sam Maguire or Liam MacCarthy.

It was said that last winter’s championships would provide a boost to the population, particularly the isolated elderly.

Specious invocations of ‘mental health’ notwithstanding, this was a reasonable argument. For many the games did shorten a grim winter. But now a lot of old people will be enjoying some freedom following vaccination while the impending arrival of summer means watching the TV is not the only leisure option for the rest of us. The privileging of the GAA is more difficult to justify.

Our sports sceptic might have noticed GAA president Larry McCarthy and Director General Tom Ryan say that any breach of the training ban would put the season in jeopardy. When Dublin were caught doing just that, the line changed to ‘another breach and we’ll surely be in trouble’. But after Monaghan were caught it became apparent that half a dozen breaches wouldn’t stop the season starting on schedule.

The three-month manager bans look like the sporting equivalent of, “Here’s the five hundred quid guard. Now get out of my f*****g way, I’m going to Lanzarote.”

Some argue the secret sessions didn’t matter because outdoor transmission is rare and the lockdown training ban doesn’t make any sense. But if managers and players believe that, they should have made those arguments in public. Instead they pretended to agree with the restrictions while privately flouting them. If the Irish lockdown really is too strict, perhaps it’s because this kind of sneaky sleeveenism helps prevent a proper debate.

The notion of vaccinating the Lions before they tour South Africa was floated last week by Warren Gatland. Before long we’ll be faced with the question of whether our Olympians should jump the queue if vaccines are required to compete in Tokyo.

Many will surely oppose that. Yet the number of people who’ve already jumped the queue probably exceeds the total number of Irish Olympians since 1896.

So is it fair to expect Paul O’Donovan, Kellie Harrington and others to watch years of hard work go up in smoke for the sake of the optics when they know certain doctors’ spouses and children, St Gerard’s teachers and various other cheats can travel wherever they want this summer?

I’m not sure about the answer. At such an unprecedented time with circumstances and information changing constantly, confusion is not an ignoble condition.

But it’s worth thinking about how things look to people outside the sporting bubble. Because many of them think that this past year sport has been part of the problem rather than part of the solution.

We might not agree with that point of view. But it’s hard to dismiss it entirely.