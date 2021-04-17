| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why does sport deserve to be treated differently to everything else?

Eamonn Sweeney

Claire Molloy of Ireland is tackled by Madoussou Fall of France during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Claire Molloy of Ireland is tackled by Madoussou Fall of France during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Claire Molloy of Ireland is tackled by Madoussou Fall of France during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Claire Molloy of Ireland is tackled by Madoussou Fall of France during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

I love sport. You probably do too. But there are plenty of people who have no interest at all in sport. There are others who hate sport and everything it stands for. Their ranks may have swelled over the last year because of a belief that sport has received preferential treatment from the Government during the Covid-19 crisis.

Is that a fair assumption? Let’s compare and contrast, as they used to say on the Leaving Cert papers.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy