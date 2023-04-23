When it comes to protest, the biggest enemies are within sport

The protests at the Grand National and the World Snooker Championships are the latest in a long line of such actions.

But to which branch of that line do they belong? Or, to put it another way, where do they fall on the Hain-Horan Scale?

Hain is Peter, a leading figure in the demonstrations against the South African rugby tour of Britain and Ireland in the winter of 1969-1970. These were the gold standard for such interventions. They were immensely disruptive, garnered a lot of public support and succeeded in making it unthinkable for any team from there to tour these islands before the end of Apartheid.

Horan is Neil, the defrocked Kerry priest in an Irish dancing costume who invaded the track at the British Grand Prix in 2003 and the course during the 2004 Olympic Marathon. He certainly achieved his aim of hitting the headlines. He also proved that such disruptions do little to promote your cause if the public thinks you’re a lunatic.

Edred Whittingham’s orange powder spectacular in Sheffield last Monday perhaps occupies the middle of the scale. The 25-year-old Just Stop Oil member’s cause is a good one. Only the deluded would deny the reality of climate change and its potential to cause serious damage to the planet. His heart is in the right place.

But Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion’s actions may actually prove a godsend for fossil fuel companies by providing an opportunity to portray all environmental campaigners as extremists.

Just Stop Oil’s demand that governments not license new oil, gas and coal projects doesn’t seem a particularly outlandish one in the current circumstances. Yet political action is unlikely unless the public rally behind the issue. A stunt like Monday’s will hardly encourage them to do so.

Climate change’s connection with the snooker championships seems just as tenuous as its link with the Turner landscape Whittingham glued himself to in Manchester five months ago. You can raise the wrong kind of awareness.

Activism without pragmatism can become narcissism.

Some of the opprobrium Whittingham attracted seems unwarranted. Forcing the cancellation of one session of snooker is hardly the most serious offence.

Barry Hearn’s comments — “We’re such a soft touch as a nation, smack their wrists, maybe a bit of community hours, maybe a month in prison ...” — are nonsense.

Long custodial sentences for peaceful protest might be common in Russia, China and Saudi Arabia but have no place in a democracy.

Suggestions that these student agitators should get a job and stop looking for attention were also aimed at Hain.

Two days before the snooker incident, protesters from the Animal Rising group managed to delay the start of the Grand National at Aintree.

In the aftermath there was much media focus on the death of three horses during this year’s festival. It was suggested that the course in general and the National in particular need to be made safer. The impression was given of Aintree as some kind of rogue outlier.

Such coverage misrepresents the position of the protesters. Their fury will not be assuaged by alterations to fences or even by the cancellation of the Grand National.

What they want is a complete ban on national hunt racing.

Aintree doesn’t even rank in the top five most dangerous English racecourses according to Animal Aid. That dubious honour goes to the likes of Southwell (12 deaths in 2022), Newcastle (11), Sedgefield (9) and Lingfield (9).

Last year saw 178 deaths at British and 84 at Irish racecourses. In 2021 Horse Racing Ireland revealed that 870 horses had been killed at Irish racecourses in the previous decade.

Looked at in isolation, these figures give an impression of carnage. Yet the fatality rate is roughly 0.2 per cent. Those two horses in a thousand are the trade-off made for the continuation of a sport which, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie

McConalogue, “has an annual economic impact of €1.8 billion and provides direct and indirect employment to 29,000 people.”

That might seem a cold-hearted calculation. But in 2021 1.8 million cattle, 3.7 million pigs and almost three million sheep were slaughtered in Ireland. This year planning permission is expected to be granted here for 36 new factory farms which will contain 12 million chickens and 55,000 pigs.

They’ll live briefer and grimmer lives than the racehorses with the 99.8 per cent survival rate. The majority of those involved in the Aintree action are probably vegans. But most of us turn a blind eye to factory farming and wholesale animal slaughter simply because we like eating meat. We don’t, strictly speaking, have to. It’s just something people enjoy. Like watching racing.

Just Stop Oil promise more protests at sporting events. They’ll undoubtedly be greeted by complaints that activists should just let people enjoy themselves.

Yet sport needs more rather than less spectator protests. In terms of climate change it’s part of the problem rather than the solution. Qatar’s much-vaunted environmentally-friendly World Cup was described by Scientific American magazine as “like trying to buy Bigfoot with a bucket of cryptocurrency. Just because you believe something is real doesn’t make it so.”

In reality, they say, “Sports mega events as they are currently organised are unsustainable. Since FIFA and the IOC ramped up their environmental claims, their events have only become bigger and their impacts are more severe.” Meanwhile football clubs fly drivable distances to games with blithe insouciance.

Elite sport consistently finds itself on the side of the bad guys. A World Cup is played in stadiums built by cruelly exploited workers. Autocratic regimes buy top soccer clubs and host major events to burnish their image.

The IOC, led by erstwhile Vladimir Putin fan Thomas Bach, hopes to sneak Russian athletes into next year’s games. NBA stars turn a blind eye to China’s behaviour in Xinjiang. Sport allows itself to be used by some of the worst people in the world. A bit of disruption would be no harm at all.

Orange Eddie might be annoying but sport’s biggest enemies are within.

Irish reaching new heights in their brave new sporting world

What a week. Rhys McClenaghan winning European Gymnastics Championships gold in the pommel horse. Daniel Wiffen clocking the fourth fastest time ever in the 1500m freestyle. Rhasidat Adeleke becoming the first Irish woman to break 50 seconds for 400m. Tham Nguyen’s bronze making her the first ever Irish medallist at the European Weightlifting Championships. Ben Healy’s surprise second in the Amstel Gold Race cycling classic. Taekwondo star Jack Woolley beating world and Olympic champion Vito Dell’Aquila en route to gold at the Spanish Open.

McClenaghan’s second European gold, in addition to world and commonwealth games gold, confirms his place in the national pantheon. He’s looking good for the Paris Olympics.

Wiffen leads the rankings in 800m and 1500m freestyle with the World Championships coming up in Japan in July.

Adeleke’s worlds are in Budapest in August.

Woolley’s finest hour came less than two years after an assault by a gang of thugs left him needing surgery.

Nguyen returned after a seven-year break to concentrate on her business career. Healy was dropped from the British Mountain Bike academy before Ireland threw him a lifeline.

McClenaghan is 23. Wiffen is 21. Adeleke is 20. Healy is 22. Woolley is 24. Nguyen is 26. There’s a lot more to come. It’s a brave new Irish sporting world that has such people in it.

Cosmic justice in Chelsea’s season of outright failure

Didier Drogba added another log to the bonfire of the hilarities which is Chelsea’s season by complaining that his old club lack the “class”, “principles” and “values” of the Abramovich era.

After all, nothing exuded class, principles and values like being owned by an oligarch who spearheaded London’s transformation into a laundromat for dirty Russian money. So there’s a cosmic justice in seeing them produce a season which is the ultimate in underachievement.

Chelsea currently lie 11th, despite spending more in the winter transfer window than every club in Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined.

The black comedy vibes are exacerbated by the return of Frank Lampard.

Sacked by Chelsea and Everton, he is now in charge of the world’s most expensive squad. People take more care with their Fantasy Football teams than Todd Boehly does with Chelsea.