Tired limbs, bored players and a hotel next to a lap-dancing club: Ireland's Euro 2012 campaign was doomed from the start

Not only was Euro 2012 Ireland’s weakest performance at a major finals, the run of three defeats and the goal difference is the joint-worst outcome in the history of the European Championships, Giovanni Trapattoni’s side a beaten docket after one game.

But was it all over for the Irish side before a ball was kicked? Had the long build-up, the boredom and cabin fever, fatigue from over-training, the lack of free time, the selection of a busy hotel in dead centre of Poland’s biggest holiday resort, unhappiness in the squad over the accommodation for the players’ families all combined to ensure that Euro 2012 would be the disaster it became?

Different voices tell different stories. One of the 10 players who travelled to the Euros in 2012 and 2016, goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, says the rot had set in before the squad even landed in Poland.

“We were training for a good four weeks before the actual tournament and by the time it came around we were f****** wrecked. We were wrecked, that’s the truth,” he said.

Defender Darren O’Dea says it was mental, not physical, tiredness which seeped through.

“When you do the same things in training every day for four days leading up to a qualifier, it’s fine, but it’s different when you’ve done it for 40 days. I wouldn’t say we were physically tired but we were mentally exhausted from doing the same thing every day,” O’Dea says now.

Irish supporters trying to keep their spirits up during the drubbing by Spain in Euro 2012

Whatsapp Irish supporters trying to keep their spirits up during the drubbing by Spain in Euro 2012

“I wasn’t physically tired but I was mentally drained after the tournament... and I didn’t play at all in Poland.”

Kevin Doyle, an ever-present in 2012, has accepted that the lead-in to the tournament was less than ideal but feels that poking holes in the preparation is an exercise in futility. “Sometimes, you just have to accept that you were beaten by better teams even if we had done things differently,” Doyle previously told The Herald.

“If the build-up had been different, hotels and training and all that, I don’t know if the results would have been different.”

The squads and the coaching staff had changed between 2012 and 2016 but it seems Martin O’Neill had heeded some of the lessons from Poland and made changes.

The two squads were in camp for almost the same length of time, but while Trapattoni’s panel spent a week in Italy on a training camp and also had three days in Hungary for a friendly before flying to Poland, O’Neill’s squad in 2016 had all of their preparations in Ireland, a chunk of their time spent in the impressive Fota resort.

But, crucially, players were given more time off than in 2012, essentially two weekends free in Ireland to spend with their families.

Yet one of the non-playing members of the 2012 squad maintains it was the football, and not the logistics, which doomed the panel in Poland, in contrast to the success of 2016.

“Did Robbie Brady score the goal which beat Italy, or did Wes Hoolahan score that goal against Sweden, just because the players had a weekend off before the tournament? No way,” O’Dea told the Irish Independent this week.

“If the hotels or food we’d had in 2012 had been bad, if the training ground had been poor, if the facilities were not good enough, then we could make excuses but the facilities were all top notch. Our only excuse in 2012 was boredom.

“But could we have beaten Croatia, Italy and Spain in 2012 if we’d had a shorter camp, trained a bit less and had more time with our families? Absolutely not. We were beaten on the field by teams who were better, much better, than us. We didn’t lose three games in Poland because of our training. We were beaten by three very good teams. That’s why what happened in 2012 happened.”

* * * * *

Euro 2012 was Ireland’s first time to appear in a major finals since the 2002 World Cup, a tournament where a row over training facilities, kit and equipment led to the Saipan saga. So the FAI were determined that, whatever happened on the field, Euro 2012 would not be Saipan II.

“I set out when we qualified, with my professional team, to ensure that there was not going to be a repeat of Saipan, that the shadow of Saipan would leave the association,” John Delaney told the Sunday Independent after the tournament, the then CEO proud that the tournament was a logistical success if not a sporting one.

A dejected Robbie Keane, left, and Stephen Ward, Republic of Ireland, after Croatia's Mario Mandzukic had scored his side's first goal in the Euro 2012 Group C opener at the Municipal Stadium Poznan on June 10 2012

Whatsapp A dejected Robbie Keane, left, and Stephen Ward, Republic of Ireland, after Croatia's Mario Mandzukic had scored his side's first goal in the Euro 2012 Group C opener at the Municipal Stadium Poznan on June 10 2012

Trapattoni’s schedule – a long one – called for 10 days of training in Dublin for some (but not all) of the squad, starting on May 17, a week in Italy, a few days in Hungary for a friendly, and a full week in Poland before the first game, against Croatia in Poznan, so some of the squad had been in camp for 26 days, with no real break, by the time of the first match.

Trapattoni had selected the town of Montecatini, near Pisa, as a base for a week’s training, a place he’d spent pre-season with some clubs in Serie A.

“It’s nice to go to a different change of scenery, hopefully get a couple of relaxing afternoons out of it. I’m sure they’ve got things up their sleeves to keep us entertained and keep us amused,” Keith Andrews said before departure to Italy.

He was wrong. The squad were bored out of their heads in sleepy Montecatini, the most exciting thing to happen there being a minor earthquake. The town appealed to Trap and Marco Tardelli and he was hailed there as a returning hero with an welcome by the mayor, but it left no impression on the Irish squad.

“When I am old and grey and weary I would like to retire to Montecatini. Then I might see what Giovanni Trapattoni saw in the place because from the moment we arrived there to begin our build-up to the European Championships, it was clear that time was going to drag,” Stephen Hunt recalled. Here was the first real clash of cultures, Irish and Italian. Trapattoni’s background in the game had him used to squads being together in camp, the sole focus on the match ahead, but the Irish group were more used to a bit of freedom.

“I felt really fit, but mentally you need a bit of time off,” Westwood would recall. “It’s mentally draining and you’re away, you can’t go and see anyone.”

Darren O’Dea certainly felt that. “They do things a certain way in Italy, where the Boss was from, but we’re Irish, we needed our own space, and I think we’d have benefited from a bit of time off. Training was full-on, we did work hard but we did need time off,” he says, stressing that the difference, for head space, between having a coffee in the lobby of your hotel or a stroll to a nearby cafe with a change of scenery.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni with members of the Republic of Ireland team before Euro 2012.

Whatsapp Former Republic of Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni with members of the Republic of Ireland team before Euro 2012. David Maher / SPORTSFILE

“Even when we were in the hotel in Portmarnock we’d like to get out for a coffee but Trapattoni wasn’t keen on that. That’s fine if you’re in Portmarnock for five days, but 40 days is different.”

The hours, especially in the Italian training camp, dragged. “It was the same day every day that week in Italy,” O’Dea adds. “Up at 8.30am, breakfast, on the bus for 10am, back for noon, shower, lunch… and that was you done for the day. There’s only so much TV you can watch, only so much chatting you can do.

“I roomed with Aiden McGeady, he was a good friend, but that summer we’d spend 40 days and nights together, in the same room. You need time out.”

* * * * *

The Irish squad left Hungary for Poland on June 3, a week before the first match. Apart from the game being played during a thunderstorm, the friendly with Hungary in Budapest passed off peacefully and the squad arrived in Poland, their base on the coastal city of Sopot, close to Gdansk, the venue for their second group game.

The choice of the team hotel would become an issue – for some. Right in the heart of Sopot, Poland’s busiest resort on the Baltic Sea, the Marriott was a five-star hotel and had been scouted out in advance by the FAI’s admin team with repeated visits. But its central location meant that the hotel was always busy and packed with Irish fans, an issue for some.

“It was like staying in Ayia Napa or Playa Del Ingles. You look back and think, ‘Who goes over and chooses these things?’” Damien Duff asked at one stage.

A game of table tennis with Glenn Whelan relieves the boredom for Stephen Hunt in the build-up to the European Championships, but by that stage there was a feeling of frustration and boredom within Giovanni Trapattoni's squad which was to translate into poor performances on the pitch.

Whatsapp A game of table tennis with Glenn Whelan relieves the boredom for Stephen Hunt in the build-up to the European Championships, but by that stage there was a feeling of frustration and boredom within Giovanni Trapattoni's squad which was to translate into poor performances on the pitch. David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Others were not so bothered. “Sopot was lovely, the hotel was good and the training ground was fabulous,” is how Stephen Hunt remembered it.

Speaking this week, O’Dea recalls that the hotel was busier than it should have been but that was no excuse. “You’d come out of the lift and have to push through the lobby, with all the fans hanging around. It wasn’t ideal, but it’s not a major issue, I loved having fans around us in my time with Ireland.”

* * * * *

There is a theory that footballers like to moan. At anything. In an interview with The Herald ahead of Euro 2016, Doyle reflected on the complaints from 2012.

“We are moaners,” Doyle admitted. “We stayed in a hotel in the city centre in Poland and we moaned that it was too noisy, but I know if we’d been in a hotel way out in the country, we’d have moaned that there was nothing to do and told the FAI we should have been in the city centre,” Doyle added, a theme backed up by Hunt.

“If you have ever gone on a package holiday with a tour group, you might get some sense of what it’s like with footballers,” Hunt recalled.

“There will always be somebody on the holiday who isn’t happy with the hotel or the restaurant or the beach. Now a squad of players is like that except they can’t go and get drunk every night to forget their problems. Every problem becomes compounded at close quarters. There was nothing big but that was because there was nothing at all. Every day became the same.”

But there was an issue over the people close to the squad. The players said the hotel in Sopot where their families were staying (a hotel recommended to them by the FAI, it was claimed at the time) was above a lap-dancing club.

13 Jun 2012 John Delaney with Irish fans outside Team hotel in Sopot, Poland.

Whatsapp 13 Jun 2012 John Delaney with Irish fans outside Team hotel in Sopot, Poland. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Not ideal at the best of times but clearly unsuitable for Irish players who had their children over. Speaking in 2012, Kevin Doyle said it was an unwanted distraction for the squad.

“You have a little issue about changing hotels for your wives which becomes a big issue, the day before a game. They were posited over a lap-dancing club. It is not what you want when you are cooped up and under stress and bursting to get the first game out of the way and then all of a sudden this pops up,” Doyle said.

O’Dea recalls it was a concern, albeit relatively minor. “I went to see my family and quickly saw there was an issue, the place wasn’t suitable, so you had a scramble, all these players trying to book rooms for their wives, every man for himself, and there were no vacancies,” O’Dea remembers.

“I ended up paying a fortune for my wife and daughter to stay in a hotel beside the team hotel. I’m not complaining about that, I was at the Euros, I was happy to be there.”

* * * * *

Could 2012 have been better? With three defeats and just one goal scored, it could hardly have been worse but, with eight years of hindsight and now focused on a coaching role, with Celtic’s U-18 side, O’Dea is not too harsh.

“The whole experience was fantastic for me, even though I didn’t play,” O’Dea says, the Dubliner speaking with huge respect for Trapattoni.

Ireland's Darren O'Dea in action against Kevin Doyle during squad training on June 2012 ahead of their Euro 2012 Group C game against Spain

Whatsapp Ireland's Darren O'Dea in action against Kevin Doyle during squad training on June 2012 ahead of their Euro 2012 Group C game against Spain

“I was one of the younger players, I got on with things. But look back at the football. That first game we were up against Modric and Mandzukic, that Spanish side was one of the best-ever international teams, Italy were world-class. They all beat us. We went there with a great unbeaten run, but we came up against teams better than us.

“Hotels and flights and training would have changed nothing. I never blamed the outcome of a match on the hotel. Maybe some of the older lads look back at what happened out there, but I don’t look back and say, ‘We fell short because our hotel was full of Irish fans’. We did our best, we just fell short, we were out of our depth.”