Tired limbs, bored players and a hotel next to a lap-dancing club: Ireland's Euro 2012 campaign was doomed from the start

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Not only was Euro 2012 Ireland’s weakest performance at a major finals, the run of three defeats and the goal difference is the joint-worst outcome in the history of the European Championships, Giovanni Trapattoni’s side a beaten docket after one game.

But was it all over for the Irish side before a ball was kicked? Had the long build-up, the boredom and cabin fever, fatigue from over-training, the lack of free time, the selection of a busy hotel in dead centre of Poland’s biggest holiday resort, unhappiness in the squad over the accommodation for the players’ families all combined to ensure that Euro 2012 would be the disaster it became?

Different voices tell different stories. One of the 10 players who travelled to the Euros in 2012 and 2016, goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, says the rot had set in before the squad even landed in Poland.