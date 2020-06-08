The players, the stats and what was in the news during Italia 90

The Republic of Ireland football team who played the England in the World Cup Italia '90

Ireland’s performance

Manager – Jack Charlton

Squad – Goalkeeper: Packie Bonner (Celtic), Gerry Peyton (Bournemouth). Defenders: Chris Morris (Celtic), Steve Staunton (Liverpool) Mick McCarthy (Millwall), Kevin Moran (Blackburn Rovers), Paul McGrath (Aston Villa), David O’Leary (Arsenal), Chris Hughton (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool), Ray Houghton (Liverpool), Kevin Sheedy (Everton), Andy Townsend (Norwich City), John Sheridan (Sheffield Wednesday), Alan McLoughlin (Swindon Town).

Forwards: John Aldridge (Real Sociedad), Tony Cascarino (Aston Villa), Bernie Slaven (Middlesbrough), Niall Quinn (Manchester City), Frank Stapleton (Blackburn Rovers), David Kelly (Leicester City), John Byrne (Le Havre).

Group Stages

England 1 (Lineker 8), IRELAND 1 (Sheedy 73)

June 11, Stadio Sant ’Elia, Cagliari (Att: 35,238)

ENGLAND – Shilton, Stevens, Pearce, Walker, Butcher, Robson, Waddle, Gascoigne, Barnes, Lineker (Bull 83), Beardsley (McMahon 69).

IRELAND – Bonner, Morris, Staunton, McCarthy (c), Moran, McGrath, Houghton, Townsend, Aldridge (McLoughlin 64), Cascarino, Sheedy.

REF – A Schmidhuber (West Germany)

IRELAND 0, EGYPT 0

June 17, Stadio La Favorita, Palermo (Att: 33,288)

IRELAND – Bonner, Morris, Staunton, McCarthy (c), Moran, McGrath, Houghton, Townsend, Aldridge (McLoughlin 65), Cascarino (Quinn 85), Sheedy.

EGYPT – Shoubeir, Hassan, Yassin, Ramzy, Yakan, Youssef, Abdelghani (c), Tolba (Zaid 61), Orabi, El-Kass (Abdelhamid 77), Hassan. Booked: Shoubeir 72.

REF – M van Langenhove (Belgium)

NETHERLANDS 1 (Gullit 10), IRELAND 1 (Quinn 71)

June 21, Stadio La Favorita, Palermo (Att : 33,288)

NETHERLANDS – Van Breukelen, Van Aerle, Rijkaard, Koeman, Van Tiggelen, Wouters, Witschge, Van Basten, Gullit (c), Kieft, Gillhaus. Booked: Rijkaard 43.

IRELAND – Bonner, Morris, Staunton, McCarthy (c), Moran, McGrath, Houghton, Sheedy (Whelan 63), Townsend, Aldridge (Cascarino 63), Quinn.

REF – M Vautrot (France)

ROUND OF 16

IRELAND 0, ROMANIA 0 (AET)

Ireland win 5-4 on penalties

June 25, Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa (Att : 31,818)

IRELAND – Bonner, Morris, Staunton (O’Leary 94), McCarthy (c), Moran, McGrath, Houghton, Sheedy, Townsend, Aldridge (Cascarino 63), Quinn. Booked: Aldridge 17, McGrath 108.

Romania – Lung (c) , Rednic, Klein, Andone, Popescu, Rotariu, Ovidiu Sabau (Timofte 96), Hagi, Lupescu, Raducioiu (Lupu 76), Balint. Booked: Hagi 111, Lupu 114.

REF – J Roberto Wright (Brazil)

QUARTER-FINALS

Italy 1 (Schillaci 38), IRELAND 0

June 30, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Att: 73,303)

ITALY – Zenga, Baresi, Bergomi, De Agostini, Ferri, Maldini, De Napoli, Giannini (Ancelotti 63), Donadoni, Roberto Baggio (Serena 71), Schillaci. Booked: De Agostini 36.

IRELAND – Bonner, Morris, Staunton, McCarthy (c), Moran, McGrath, Houghton, Sheedy, Townsend, Aldridge (Sheridan 78), Quinn (Cascarino 54). Booked: Moran 43.

REF – C Silva Valente (Portugal)

FINAL – WEST GERMANY (Brehme 85) 1, ARGENTINA 0

July 8, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Att: 73,603)

Italia ’90 in quotes

“I couldn’t tell you. I don’t know any of their names,” – Egypt’s players failed to leave an impression on Jack Charlton.

“Who the f**k is that?” – What Tony Cascarino asked Niall Quinn when then-Taoiseach Charlie Haughey walked into the dressing-room, according to Quinn.

“I missed Italia ’90. I was in Italy at the time” – Con Houlihan’s infamous line in the ‘Press.’

“Around Gazza (Paul Gascoigne) and his young gang we can build a team to rule the world. Four years on, remember you read it first in the ‘Sun!’” – Britain’s ‘Sun’ newspaper was excited about England’s future after Paul Gascoigne’s performance at Italia ’90. England failed to qualify for USA ’94.

“I think they’ll support Italy but I would be pleased if they supported Argentina. Also because we need it too and I believe that when Naples is in need of Maradona I always come through for them.” – Diego Maradona before Argentina’s semi-final with Italy in San Paolo stadium, the home ground of his club Napoli.

“We could never imagine that the people of Naples could have stopped supporting the Italian national football team” – Former Italian player Giampiero Boniperti after Italy’s semi-final loss.

“Maradona is the devil” – Italian sports newspaper ‘Tuttosport’ on the defeat.

1990 in the headlines

Mandela upstaged by Big Jack and Co

FOLLOWING his 27 years in prison, Nelson Mandela arrived in Dublin to accept his Freedom of the City award but the ceremony was a mere sideshow as the same day 500,000 people lined the streets to welcome Jack Charlton’s men back from Italy. Many also raised a glass (then £1.48 a pint) when Margaret Thatcher stood down as a British prime minister whose hard-line stance on Northern Ireland earned her few Irish admirers, among them then-Taoiseach Charlie Haughey.

Mary Robinson was elected Ireland’s first female president in 1990 after Fianna Fáil’s candidate Brian Lenihan Snr became embroiled in scandal where he denied interfering with the office of the presidency in 1982, despite a taped admission he did so.

The year in music and film

Easy singles chart for soccer squad

IRISH football squad dominated the singles charts in 1990 with their recording of ‘Put ’Em Under Pressure’ reigning supreme from May to August – a stint outlasting Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. In keeping with the Italian theme of the year, ‘Goodfellas’ hit the big screen later in 1990.

The year in sport

Rebels reign in double delight

CORK enjoyed a historic double after a 0-11 to 0-9 football victory over Meath followed the hurlers’ 5-15 to 2-21 final triumph over Galway. Dual star Teddy McCarthy (pictured) made history as the only man to win the double in one year. In golf, David Feherty, Ronan Rafferty, Philip Walton claimed Ireland’s second victory in the now-defunct Dunhill Cup in 1990.

World Cup in numbers

5 – Winners West Germany registered their first clean sheet in Italia ’90 in their fifth game.

33/1 – Odds bookmakers offered for Ireland winning the World Cup after penalty shoot-out victory over Romania. They were 3/1 to make the semi-finals and 10/1 the final.

1,001 caps – The total number caps the 12 German players had by the end of the tournament.

2 goals – What Ireland scored over 480 minutes of play during the tournament.

