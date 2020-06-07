The players, the stats and what was in the news during Euro 88

15 June 1988; The Republic of Ireland team, back row, from left, Mick McCarthy, Frank Stapleton, Pat Bonner, Kevin Sheedy, John Aldridge and Tony Galvin, with front row, from left, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Chris Hughton, Chris Morris and Kevin Moran prior to the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and USSR at the Niedersachen Stadium in Hanover, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ireland’s performance

Manager – Jack Charlton

Squad – Goalkeepers: Packie Bonner (Celtic), Gerry Peyton (Bournemouth). Defenders: Chris Morris (Celtic) Chris Hughton (Tottenham), Mick McCarthy (Celtic), Kevin Moran (Manchester United), John Anderson (Newcastle United), Paul McGrath (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool), Ray Houghton (Liverpool), Liam O’Brien (Manchester United), Kevin Sheedy (Everton), John Sheridan (Leeds United).

Forwards: Frank Stapleton (Derby County), Tony Galvin (Sheffield Wednesday), Tony Cascarino (Millwall), David Kelly (Walsall), John Byrne (Le Havre), Niall Quinn (Arsenal), John Aldridge (Liverpool).





ENGLAND 0 IRELAND 1 (Houghton 6)

June 12, Neckarstadion, Stuttgart (Att: 51,573)

IRELAND – Bonner, Morris, McCarthy, Moran, Hughton, Houghton, McGrath, Whelan, Galvin (Sheedy 76), Stapleton (Quinn 63), Aldridge.

ENGLAND – Shilton, Stevens, Sansom, Webb (Hoddle 60), Wright, Adams, Robson, Waddle, Beardsley (Hateley 82), Lineker, Barnes.

REF – S Kirschen (East Germany)





Ireland 1 (Whelan 38) Soviet Union 1 (Protasov 74)

June 15, Niedersachsenstadion, Hanover (Att: 38,308)

Ireland – Bonner, Morris, McCarthy, Moran, Hughton, Houghton, Sheedy, Whelan, Galvin, Stapleton (Cascarino 81), Aldridge.

Soviet Union – Dasaev (Chanov 68), Demyanenko, Kuznetsov, Sulakvelidze (Gotsmanov 46), Khidiyatullin, Rats, Aleinikov, Mikhailichenko, Belanov, Zavarov, Protasov.

REF – E Soriano Aladren (Spain)





IRELAND 0 NETHERLANDS 1 (Kieft 82)

June 18 Parkstadion, Gelsenkirchen (Att: 60,800)

Ireland – Bonner, Morris (Sheedy 46), McCarthy, Moran, Hughton, Houghton, McGrath, Whelan, Galvin, Stapleton (c) (Cascarino 83), Aldridge.

NETHERLANDS – Van Breukelen, Van Tiggele, R Koeman, Van Aerle, Rijkaard, Wouters, Vanenburg, Muhren (Bosman 79), E Koeman Kieft (51), Gullit (c), Van Basten. Booked:Wouters 60

REF – H Brummeier (Austria).





FINAL

Soviet Union 0 NETHERLANDS 1 ( Gullit Goal 32, Van Basten 54)

June 25, Olympiastadion, Munich (Att: 62,770)





Euro 88 in Numbers

Three finals – The Soviet Union are the only nation to have lost three Euros finals.

Four – Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle and Gerald Vanenburg won the Euros after their ’88 European Cup win with PSV.

1988 in the headlines

Haughey lives way beyond most means

FANS who stayed at home paid just £1.40 (€1.77) for a pint in a pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland where unemployment stood at 16.5pc. Some, though, were still able to live way beyond their means with then taoiseach Charlie Haughey spending £700 (€800) on each of his Charvet shirts. Jack Charlton and his side topped the singles charts with ‘We are the Boys In Green’ equalling Enya’s ‘Sail Away’ stint at No 1 in ’88.

1988 in Sport

CYRIL FARRELL managed Galway to a 1-15 to 0-14 win over Tipperary to retain their All-Ireland title as Meath also remained football champions after a replay against Cork. Sean Kelly reigned in Spain after winning the Vuelta a Espana but Ireland’s Seoul Olympics was a disaster as Michelle Smith failed to make it past the heats.

