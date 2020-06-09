| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Right lads, on the count of three, moon the players' - the inside story behind Irish football's greatest anthems

25 June 1990; David O'Leary of Republic of Ireland, centre, is congratulated by team-mates, from left, John Byrne, Packie Bonner, Niall Quinn and Steve Staunton after scoring his side's winning penalty in the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 1990 Round of 16 match between Republic of Ireland and Romania at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

25 June 1990; David O'Leary of Republic of Ireland, centre, is congratulated by team-mates, from left, John Byrne, Packie Bonner, Niall Quinn and Steve Staunton after scoring his side's winning penalty in the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 1990 Round of 16 match between Republic of Ireland and Romania at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

25 June 1990; David O'Leary of Republic of Ireland, centre, is congratulated by team-mates, from left, John Byrne, Packie Bonner, Niall Quinn and Steve Staunton after scoring his side's winning penalty in the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 1990 Round of 16 match between Republic of Ireland and Romania at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

25 June 1990; David O'Leary of Republic of Ireland, centre, is congratulated by team-mates, from left, John Byrne, Packie Bonner, Niall Quinn and Steve Staunton after scoring his side's winning penalty in the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 1990 Round of 16 match between Republic of Ireland and Romania at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Eamon Carr

"I don't want to be a professional singer," said Pelé fourteen years ago when working on Ginga, his debut album of twelve self-penned songs. "I just want to leave something for people to remember."

Ginga is a distinctive Brazilian characteristic. It's the hip-shake shimmy that's common to dancers and talented footballers.

Like many kids, inspired by the athletic genius of Pelé, I once briefly entertained the notion of being a professional footballer. Some hope.