Not the end of the World

Ireland's John Aldridge (l) has to be restrained by coach Maurice Setters (c) as he indicates to the fourth official (r) how long he has been waiting to take his place on the pitch as substitute for Tommy Coyne who had already left the pitch and was sat in the dug out.

JUST when the Aztecs were dancing around their sombreros in the Citrus Bowl sauna, John Aldridge threw Ireland a World Cup lifeline to put a completely different complexion on Group E

A two-goal defeat would have left Ireland at the bottom of the pile and requiring a win against Norway next Tuesday in New Jersey to be absolutely sure of qualification to the knock-out phase.

And Ireland were staring that grim prospect in their sweat-drenched faces as they trailed to a double salvo from the quick-thinking, quick-moving, hot-shot Luis Garcia, who has just joined Aldridge's former club Real Sociedad, in the 44th and 65th minutes on a day of unrelenting heat in Orlando.

But then the combination of substitutes, Jason McAteer and Aldridge, the youngster and oldest Irish players on duty, fashioned a consolation goal with a cutting edge as the clock ticked past the 83rd minute.

McAteer bounded down the right flank and dragged the ball back for Aldridge, jumping between defenders, to score with a precise downward header past the flailing right arm of Jorge Campos in the Mexican goal.

It was Aldridge's 14th goal for Ireland on his 60th appearance — and could yet prove to be his most important.

All four teams in Group E — the sobriquet "Group of Death" is not out of place — are locked on four points with an identical goal difference, but, critically, Ireland have scored more goals than both Italy and Norway.

Now, a draw against the Norwegians will be sufficient to take Ireland into the last 16 and, as a bonus, Italy must beat Mexico to be sure of their passage. As consolation goals go, this one takes a lot of beating.

After Aldo's goal, the transformation was remarkable.

Suddenly, the Irish players found hidden reserves, the fans found their voice. Mexico retreated into their shell as the leg-weary Irish tried desperately to pull the fat from the Orlando fire.

And try they did. Andy Townsend speared a fierce left-foot first time effort which was a mite too close to Campos, who parried away athletically.

And then, deep into the second minute of stoppage time, McAteer whipped over a cross which seemed to crack the forearm of Mexican left-back Ramirez.

We were right in line with the incident from the press box and erupted as one for a penalty claim.

The referee Kuth Rothlisberger was unsighted but the linseman turned a blind eye and pointed instead for a corner which proved barren. Mexico had hung on.

And when the sweat had settled, few neutrals could argue that the Mexicans were worth the three points.

As Charlton feared, the savage heat wreaked a,cruel toll on the Irish as temperatures topped a scorching 110 degrees.

They say in a boxing ring you can run but you can't hide. At times, the Irish players struggled to raise a three-quarter gallop as their lightweight opponents danced and darted about, completely at ease in the furnace.

Ireland ran out of legs towards the end of the first-half when Garcia made the first of his thunderbolt strikes. After making a mighty effort in the early part of the second-half, Ireland's defence was again carved open for Garcia's second.

Both goals were struck with the right foot from the edge of the penalty area and both times Garcia dropped off the Irish defence to give himself a yard of room. At this level, such lapses are invariably punished.

As a morale-boost, there are few better moments to strike than just before half-time. And just as Mexico were uplifted by Garcia's breakthrough, the Irish must have felt as if someone had turned the temperature gauge up a notch.

Up to then, Ireland seemed solid enough even if the New Jersey buzz was palpabaly absent. Twice, Terry Phelan whipped over dangerous first-time crosses which almost caught out the Mexican cover and then Townsend, arriving late, was denied by Campos at full stretch after Tommy Coyne flicked on a Steve Staunton throw.

But then, disaster struck. The goal was simple and slick in its execution, Terry Phelan allowed Rodrigruez cut inside from the touchline. The full-back carried the ball on, knocked it inside to Garcia Aspc, whose deft-flick fell sweetly for Garcia to apply the killer touch.

As Ireland pushed forward in the second-half, they might have been caught on the hop twice. But Garcia and Zague shot angled efforts wide with the Irish defence all over the place.

At the other end, John Sheridan burst clear onto a pass from Roy Keane but his lob was under-hit and Campos, all five foot seven inches of him, only had to half-stretch to clutch the ball. After that, Phelan and Irwin broke into the penalty box, on either side, but the crosses weren't punished.

And then, just as the tide seemed to have turned, Ireland were caught sunning themselves for a second time. A neat interchange of passes on the right allowed Rodrigruez time to cross high and deep.

There seemed little danger but Irwin allowed the ball to hop and was then dispossessed by Garcia Aspe who jinked back towards goal and laid the ball into the path of Garcia.

With his first touch, the slightly-built 24-year-old striker controlled the ball, with his second, he drilled a rasping shot to Bonner's right.

Garcia was always a thorn in the side of the Irish defence. On at least three occasions, he skipped past a clearly below-par Paul McGrath, who was baled out of trouble more than once by Phil Babb.

It wasn't a one-man show because Garcia received strong support from the leggy Alves, who gave Irwin a pasting.

The Manchester United full-back was out on his feet at the end and to compound his day of woe, was booked for time-wasting in the first-half and is now suspended for the Norway game.

Phelan also incurred his second yellow card of the tournament for a high tackle on Garcia, moments after Mexico's second goal and he too must sit out the final Group E game.

Gary Kelly is the obvious replacement for Irwin and Steve Staunton may be asked to switch to left-back in place of Phelan.

Staunton, for one, will be crying out for cooler conditions in New Jersey. The fair-skinned midfielder laboured throughout before being withdrawn after Garcia's second.

Alongside him, the midfield operated in fits and starts. Roy Keane was outstanding for over an hour before hitting the wall; Ray Houghton tried his heart out but John Sheridan and Andy Townsend only found their second wind in the latter stages.

Tommy Coyne had taken two water bags on board before the half-hour and may have been feeling the effects of his labours in Jew Jersey. Indeed, one wonders how much energy that first game drained from the legs of the Irish players.

All is not lost, by a long chalk. The Irish have three days to pick themselves up, mentally and physically, for the challenge of Norway.

A draw will do and that is well within their capabilities. There is no need for anyone to press the panic button. Not yet.

Republic of Ireland: 1 Packie Bonner (Glasgow Celtic), 2 Denis Irwin (Manchester United), 3 Terry Phelan (Manchester City), 5 Paul McGrath (Aston Villa), 11 Steve Staunton (Aston Villa), 14 Phil Babb (Coventry City), 6 Roy Keane (Manchester United), 7 Andy Townsend (capt) (Aston Villa), 8 Ray Houghton (Aston Villa), 10 John Sheridan (Sheffield Wednesday) 15 Tommy Coyne (Motherwell)

Goals: Aldridge 84'

Booked: Irwin 26', Phelan 70'

Subs: 21 Jason McAteer 66' (Bolton Wanderers) for Staunton, 9 John Aldridge 67' (Tranmere Rovers) for Coyne

Mexico: Jorge Campos, Claudio Suarez, Juan Ramirez Perales, Ignacio Ambriz (capt), Marcelino Bernal, Alberto Garcia Aspe, Joaquin Del Olmo, Carlos Hermosillo, Luis Garcia, Luis Alves Zague, Jorge Rodriguez.

Goals: Luis Garcia 43' 66'

Booked: Joaquin Del Olmo 45', Jorge Campos 57'

Subs: Raul Gutierrez 80' for Hermosillo, Luis Salvador 80' for Rodriguez

Referee: Kurt Röthlisberger (Switzerland)

Venue: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida,

Attendance: 60,790

