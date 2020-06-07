IN PICTURES: Ireland fans paint Germany green during Euro 88

12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

We are reliving Ireland's major tournaments all this week in the Irish Independent and we want your pictures. From Germany in 1988 to France in 2016, if you have any snaps you want in our gallery, send them - with a short caption - to sportcomment@independent.ie.

30 June 1990; Republic of ?Ireland supporters during the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 18 June 1988; Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at Parkstadion in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 18 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at Parkstadion in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 15 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and USSR at the Niedersachen Stadium in Hanover, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 15 June 1988; Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and USSR at the Niedersachen Stadium in Hanover, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 15 June 1988; A Republic of Ireland supporter during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and USSR at the Niedersachen Stadium in Hanover, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters prior to the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters prior to the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 12 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between England and Republic of Ireland at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 15 June 1988; A general view of Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and USSR at the Niedersachen Stadium in Hanover, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE 18 June 1988; Republic of Ireland supporters during the UEFA European Football Championship Finals Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at Parkstadion in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE

30 June 1990; Republic of ?Ireland supporters during the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Online Editors