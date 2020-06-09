| 12.8°C Dublin

IN PICTURES: From Stuttgart to Lille and everywhere in between - Irish fans at major tournaments

Gerard Lawless with friends in Poznan at Euro 2012.

Gerard Lawless with friends in Poznan at Euro 2012.

Gerard Lawless with friends in Poznan at Euro 2012.

Gerard Lawless with friends in Poznan at Euro 2012.

No group of fans travel to major tournaments like the Green Army, and you have sent us in your best pictures from Irish football's greatest days.

Martin Prendergast and other Irish fans at the 2002 World Cup.

David Linehan and friends at Euro 2016.

Alan Murphy with Irish fans in Ibaraki at the 2002 World Cup.

Gary McGurk and friends in Lille at Euro 2016.

Simon O'Hora in Orlando at USA '94.

Gerard Lawless with friends in Poznan at Euro 2012.

Robbie Larkin with Irish fans at Euro 2016.

Davy Evans with friends in Gdansk at Euro 2012.

The Emerald Everton Supporters Club at Ireland vs Sweden in Paris at Euro 2016.

Online Editors