'I knew what had happened' - Gary Lineker recalls embarrassing moment against Ireland at Italia 90

As Gary Lineker looks back on his date with Ireland at the 1990 World Cup finals, some stomach-churning memories rush back.

Cagliari’s Stadio Comunale Sant’Elia was the stage for a match Lineker describes as the 'ultimate local derby' at international level, with Ireland’s first game in a World Cup serving up a clash that was not a feast for aficionados of the beautiful game.

For the top scorer at the 1986 World Cup, the occasion is not remembered with fondness as he admits he was not fit to take on an Ireland defence led by Mick McCarthy and Kevin Moran.

"I was sick the night before and felt terrible on the day of the game," said Lineker at a BT Sport event.

"If it wasn’t the World Cup, I probably would have told the manager that I couldn’t play, but I kept it quiet said nothing to our manager (Bobby Robson) and just hoped he didn’t notice that my face was white as a ghost.

"I scored the first goal early on and when I look back at the way I scored it, stumbling past Mick McCarthy and Packie Bonner to bundle the ball in, I have to smile about what happened later in the game.

"I was not well at half-time, but decided to try and carry on and when I went for a ball just past the half-way line, I stretched my leg out and straight away I knew what had happened.

"Shall we say I relaxed myself and with an upset stomach, you can guess what happened. I'm sure you don't need any more details than that! Then a clean-up job was needed. If you look back at the video, you see me running my backside and my hands on the grass to try and clean up the mess. Luckily it rained that night so the pitch was wet, but it wasn’t one of my proudest moments in an England shirt."

Lineker’s former Everton team-mate Kevin Sheedy has very different recollections of a momentous night in Cagliari, as his 73rd-minute equaliser earned Ireland a point in a Group F game that was lacking in moments of quality throughout.

"The goal I scored against England at Italia '90 is probably the personal highlight of my career because even though I won plenty of trophies with Everton, my name will forever be the first to score for Ireland in the World Cup finals and it is something that means so much to me," Sheedy told the Sunday World.

"I look back on what we achieved under Jack Charlton and it was just fantastic, incredible. We were six minutes away from knocking Holland out of the European Championships in 1988 and then they went on to win that tournament.

"Then at our first World Cup, we got all the way through to the quarter-finals and only lost out by a solitary goal against the hosts Italy and the reaction of all the people back in Ireland told us all what it meant to the Irish nation. I’m proud to have been a part of it."

Lineker’s sparkling international career started with a goal against Ireland at Wembley in 1985 and he admits the sporting rivalry between the two nations stepped up when England’s 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton became Ireland boss.

"It was the ultimate derby for England at the time and it was not like any other game we played at international level," he adds.

"That Ireland team had a reputation for being tough to beat and using a direct style of play, but the reason they were successful is the quality of players they had in the system Jack Charlton was using.

"Players like Steve Staunton, Ronnie Whelan, David O’Leary, Paul McGrath and John Aldridge were all playing for the top clubs in England at the time and we knew what we were up against when we were drawn against Ireland at the 1990 World Cup.

“They beat us at the European Championships a couple of years earlier and being so familiar with all their players made it a strange atmosphere. We knew what to expect when we played Ireland and they never disappointed us."

