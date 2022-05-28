| 14.4°C Dublin

What time, what channel and everything you need to know on a bumper finals day in sport

Tadhg Furlong, left, during the Leinster Rugby Captain's Run at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tadhg Furlong, left, during the Leinster Rugby Captain's Run at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Here's all you need to know about a huge day for Sport both at home and in Europe.

3pm - Munster SFC final: Kerry v Limerick

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney with a 3.00pm throw-in.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 2.30pm and will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.


4.45pm - Heineken Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle

Where and when is it on?

The final takes place at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille and kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

Virgin Media Two, Channel 4 & BT Sport 2 are all showing the game, which will also be streamed on the Virgin Media and BT Sport players.


5pm - Leinster SFC final: Dublin v Kildare

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 5.00pm throw-in.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 2.30pm with the Munster final up first at 3pm. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.


8pm - Champions League final: Liverpool v Real Madrid

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Stade de France, with an 8pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.00pm and BT Sport 2 from 6.00pm. The game is also being streamed live through the RTE Player, LiveScore app and BT Sport app.

