What time, what channel and everything you need to know on a bumper finals day in sport

Here's all you need to know about a huge day for Sport both at home and in Europe.
3pm - Munster SFC final: Kerry v Limerick
Where and when is it on?
Saturday’s match takes place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney with a 3.00pm throw-in.
Where can I watch the game?
The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 2.30pm and will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.
4.45pm - Heineken Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle
Where and when is it on?
The final takes place at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille and kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Where can I watch the game?
Virgin Media Two, Channel 4 & BT Sport 2 are all showing the game, which will also be streamed on the Virgin Media and BT Sport players.
5pm - Leinster SFC final: Dublin v Kildare
Where and when is it on?
Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 5.00pm throw-in.
Where can I watch the game?
The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 2.30pm with the Munster final up first at 3pm. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.
8pm - Champions League final: Liverpool v Real Madrid
Where and when is it on?
Saturday’s match takes place at the Stade de France, with an 8pm kick-off.
Where can I watch the game?
The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.00pm and BT Sport 2 from 6.00pm. The game is also being streamed live through the RTE Player, LiveScore app and BT Sport app.