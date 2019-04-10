Sport Ireland is the body responsible for overseeing the distribution and use of public funding to sporting organisations throughout the country.

What is Sport Ireland and who are the key players in the organisation?

The statutory body was established in 1999 under the powers provided by the Irish Sports Council Act and is dedicated exclusively to the development of sport.

Its CEO, Waterford native John Treacy, has an impressive sporting career under his belt, including a silver medal in the marathon at the 1984 Olympics.

Chairman Kieran Mulvey has a distinguished career in public service, having been director-general of the Workplace Relations Commission, and formerly CEO of the Labour Relations Commission.

Earlier this year, Sport Ireland confirmed funding of nearly €32m for governing bodies for sport, direct athlete support and local authorities for 2019. This includes €12.8m for the core activity of national governing bodies for sport, €8.46m in high performance programmes, €820,000 in high performance funding and €7.29m for local sports partnerships.

Irish Independent