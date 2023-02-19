| 10.6°C Dublin

‘What happened to her is because of me. That guilt will never go away' – The extraordinary story of Oksana Masters’ rise to Olympic glory

Oksana Masters: When I am in moments of setbacks, in a race, needing to dig deep, I do think to myself, &lsquo;I&rsquo;ve experienced more.&rsquo; Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Expand

Oksana Masters: When I am in moments of setbacks, in a race, needing to dig deep, I do think to myself, ‘I’ve experienced more.’ Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Cathal Dennehy

The first thing you see is the smile, not the scars. At her home in Champaign, Illinois, Oksana Masters sits in a sunlit room and flashes a bright, beaming grin, her snow-white teeth, olive skin and golden hair radiating a vitality that once seemed so improbable.

You could call her many things. An orphan. A double-leg amputee. Ukrainian. American. A seven-time Paralympic gold medallist. A survivor of harrowing abuse. All of them might be accurate yet none would really be right, in and of themselves. Her’s is a life that can’t be distilled into a neat category, defined by a single label. It’s a story of horror and heroism, of hate and love, of piercing pain and immense, euphoric joy.

