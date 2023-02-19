‘What happened to her is because of me. That guilt will never go away' – The extraordinary story of Oksana Masters’ rise to Olympic glory

The first thing you see is the smile, not the scars. At her home in Champaign, Illinois, Oksana Masters sits in a sunlit room and flashes a bright, beaming grin, her snow-white teeth, olive skin and golden hair radiating a vitality that once seemed so improbable.

You could call her many things. An orphan. A double-leg amputee. Ukrainian. American. A seven-time Paralympic gold medallist. A survivor of harrowing abuse. All of them might be accurate yet none would really be right, in and of themselves. Her’s is a life that can’t be distilled into a neat category, defined by a single label. It’s a story of horror and heroism, of hate and love, of piercing pain and immense, euphoric joy.

You could call her many things, but just don’t call her brave, inspirational, or any one of the other lazy, patronising tropes that get thrown the way of Paralympians. She’s 33 now, and while she’s endured more than most, the last thing she wants is any shred of sympathy.

Perhaps the best way to start is just by calling her Oksana.

​She was born in June 1989 in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, three years after the disaster at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, which is a couple of hundred miles away. The radiation poisoning from that caused multiple birth defects — she was born with six toes on each foot, five webbed fingers, and no thumbs. Both of her legs were missing tibias which would, in time, lead to them becoming non-functional.

Until the age of seven, she lived in orphanages. Three in total. The last one was the worst. There, Oksana was beaten, raped, her home a hell from which she couldn’t escape. She learned at an early age not to cry — that brought beatings — and so she suppressed her sadness, her nights lived in quiet terror, wishing for a saviour to walk through the door and adopt her. But as the children around her got picked, extracted, saved, she was left there, unwanted, her disabilities and the level of care required meaning Oksana was overlooked again and again.

Expand Close Oksana Masters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oksana Masters

There was a single ray of light amid the darkness. Laney. Blue eyes, blonde hair. She was Oksana’s best friend in the orphanage. Older, wiser — a kind, caring protector. They’d weave daisies together in the yard, talk, play, and every time Oksana sank down, drowning in a sea of despair, Laney would be there with the lifebelt — a lengthy hug.

One night, her stomach aching from hunger, Oksana asked Laney if she’d be up for sneaking out of their rooms to find food. As they crept through the dining room in the early hours, Oksana slipped, her leg hitting a chair, which sent a loud screech echoing down the hall. Footsteps approached, louder, then louder again, the two girls cowering in terror under a table. Laney pushed Oksana to the far end, hidden from view, but ended up getting caught herself. She was dragged from the room, viciously beaten, then left for dead on the floor. They’d tell anyone who asked she had died of illness.

But Oksana knew what she saw, what she heard. It never left her.

“Honestly? I have yet to come to terms with it,” she says now, 28 years on. “What happened to her is because of me. That guilt will never go away, but I don’t want her to be forgotten. She’s my reason why I get up when I’m having a bad day, living and making each day and opportunity count.”

It’s strange. There are moments when Laney is still with her. At least that’s how it feels. Oksana will feel someone touch her back during a race, then look around to find no one there. She’ll see a bare field with a single sunflower growing in it, and feel that’s her late friend, a drop of beauty in a place you wouldn’t expect her to be.

“It makes you smile in those moments,” says Oksana. “Hopefully she’s looking, and proud of how I live my life.”

​Hope can arrive in many forms. For Oksana Alexandrovna Bondarchuk, as she was known then, it came in the form of the orphanage director walking into the TV room and summoning her from the floor where she was sitting. In his office, he uttered the words she’d waited a lifetime to hear.

“You’re going to have a mom. An American woman is going to come and adopt you.”

In 1995, Gay Masters was a speech pathology professor in Buffalo, New York. A single woman who’d tried, without success, to have a child via artificial insemination, she then turned to adoption, but didn’t have the money to go through that process in the US. And so she looked elsewhere, led to Ukraine by a couple who had adopted a Russian child. They showed her a picture of Oksana and in that moment, Masters felt it: “That’s my daughter.”

Expand Close Oksana Masters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oksana Masters

It took two years and an ungodly amount of red tape, but in January 1997 she brought Oksana back to Buffalo. Not long after arriving, doctors told Gay her daughter’s legs would eventually require amputation as they would be unable to support her weight as she grew. It was a matter of when, not if. Oksana’s left leg was amputated when she was nine, the right when she was 14, the latter an especially traumatic experience given she went into the procedure believing it would occur below the knee, but woke up to find it was above. For years, she dealt with phantom pains, itches, Oksana reaching down to scratch her lower legs, finding nothing there.

There’s teenage insecurity, and then there’s the teenage insecurity of a double amputee whose body is scarred, as is her mind. In those years, everything that happened to Oksana in the orphanage flooded back, cultivating a crippling anxiety, a toxic self-loathing, and an uncontrollable anger. She started cutting herself to find some release.

Expand Close Oksana Masters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oksana Masters

In the end, sport might have saved her. Rowing, to be specific, which Oksana calls a “lighthouse through the violent storms, signalling the way to survival.” She found it through Randy Mills, an adaptive resource teacher at her school. Oksana assumed she’d hate it, but in her very first session she fell in love. Steering that boat, slicing across the water’s surface, she felt a sense of empowerment, and a soothing release of the pent-up frustration. What did rowing give her? Above all, a reason to go on.

“To have your legs amputated, then having memories come back that you suppressed for so long and all of a sudden you can’t control them, it gave a healthy outlet for me to take my anger and uncertainties out,” she says. “Sport has allowed me to view myself as capable of achieving high goals, and appreciating my body for what it can do. It taught me how to love myself, and love the things that make me different.”

Expand Close Oksana Masters. Photo: Leon Bennett/The Players' Tribune / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oksana Masters. Photo: Leon Bennett/The Players' Tribune

There’s a Coco Chanel quote she loves and picked to accompany her yearbook photo in high school. “To be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” Eventually, she stopped trying to hide what set her apart, choosing to wear shorts during the sweltering Kentucky summers, allowing the world to see her prosthetic limbs.

In the boat, she flourished, and in 2012 Oksana qualified for the London Paralympics in the trunk and arms mixed double sculls alongside Rob Jones, a Marine Corps veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan. They won bronze. Her mother was there, and as they hugged alongside the water, Oksana told her she would one day win gold at the Games — and that one would be her mother’s medal.

But it wouldn’t come in rowing. In the years after, a back injury hampered her ability to train at an elite level and Oksana, with an eye on the 2014 Winter Paralympics, took up cross-country skiing, qualifying for the Sochi Games and winning silver and bronze in Nordic events. At the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, she competed in hand-cycling, finishing fourth in the road race and fifth in the time trial.

In 2018, three weeks before the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Oksana slipped on black ice outside her favourite café and broke her elbow, with fragments of bone piercing the joint. Doctors told her she couldn’t race, the injury needing a four-to-eight month recovery. She sought a second opinion, finding a doctor who believed it was possible to compete. It would require a strong anti-inflammatory injection, a willingness to suffer nauseating pain, with Oksana warned she would run the risk of permanent nerve damage. She didn’t even hesitate.

​After several races in Pyeongchang, though, she still hadn’t won the medal she wanted. Worse, her arm was a wreck, with a doctor in the Olympic village telling her straight: “Unfortunately, it’s over.” Again, she refused to listen. Again, she went to the line, this time for the 1.5km sprint classic. Amid the agony, she pulled out her best performance, winning gold, which she followed up four days later with another victory in the 5km event.

As she recounts that week, and what she went through to reach the top, I put something to Oksana, a hunch gleaned from years of interviewing elite athletes: that there seems to be an over-representation among them of those who experienced great hardships in childhood. Might there be a link between all that happened her and this drive, this capacity to suffer and endure? She thinks for a moment.

“I think my childhood and those moments definitely contributed to who I am, the athlete I am, and the amount of adversity and pain I’m willing to put myself into,” she says. “But it’s not that I’m like, ‘Okay, this happened to me and because of this I’m going to work harder, dig deeper, suffer more.’ Every single person suffers and goes into that pain cave. But it’s become a place of familiarity to me. When I am in moments of setbacks, in a race, needing to dig deep, I do think to myself, ‘I’ve experienced more.’

“You’re totally right: it was forged through my childhood, but it was mixed in with the love of my mom, the belief of my coaches and teammates. When you have that chemistry together, that’s what helps, you want to fight more because those are the people you’re fighting for.”

Sport also brought Oksana to the love of her life. She first met Aaron Pike, a US Paralympian, in the build-up to the 2014 Winter Games, and the chemistry was clear between them during their time in Sochi. They’ve been together for almost a decade. What has he added to her life?

“He brought this,” she smiles, her hands raised like a magician making a big reveal. “He brought happiness, the reason that I smile. I literally thought he was too good to be true and I questioned it. I was ready for the bad because you always have those people who are just bad eggs. But he’s not just my fiancé; he’s my best friend, the guy who inspires me to give it my all.”

The void was always there, and over time, Oksana wasn’t sure if she even wanted to fill it. Who were her biological parents? Why did they give her up? Every orphan lives with questions. Lots of them. Oksana has many she wants to put to them, some more important than others.

“Why did I get this flat nose?” she laughs. “Why did I get these eyebrows that do not fill in all the way?”

For most of her life, she believed the narrative she was fed about her adoption. After all, she had dug up the paperwork and seen her parents’ signatures, the agreement to relinquish her. All her life, she carried anger about it. But why did they do it?

In October 2015, she travelled to Ukraine for the first time since she’d left to start a new life 18 years earlier. The invitation came via the US embassy in Kyiv, and Oksana travelled there with Gay, the only mother she’d ever known. She was taken on a tour of an orphanage in Khmelnytskyi, the sights and sounds stirring up anxiety, anger, transporting her back in time to the dark hellscape she’d tried to forget. She was paraded around as a celebrity, with local media tracking her every move. When one of her handlers asked if she’d ever like to meet her family, she rebuffed him. Not yet. Maybe not ever.

The following night, at a reception held by the consul of the US embassy, an ombudsman walked in and announced to Oksana, and everyone else, “I just got off the phone to your father ... and your brothers say hello, too.”

Photographers snapped pictures of Oksana as she sat there, frozen, but when she escaped to another room, the tears arrived in torrents. She soon got a Facebook message in Ukrainian from a man claiming to be her brother. She ran it through a translator. He had heard what happened and told Oksana how her family had found her: via a TV news segment that featured the back story of Ukrainian ex-pats who fared well at the Sochi Olympics.

Her brother said he never knew of her existence until their mother saw that story, which reduced her to tears. Her biological mother claimed she’d fought desperately to keep Oksana, but was forced to give her up due to not having the financial resources to pay for her care.

Oksana didn’t know who or what to believe, and she’s never got clear answers from Ukrainian authorities when trying to piece her life puzzle together. She has stayed in touch with her brother and is currently learning Ukrainian, but has not yet built up the mental capacity to take the giant leap and meet him, meet them, believing it will likely occur only when her sporting career is finished.

“I want to learn the truth when I meet them in person,” she says.

Over the past few years, she has taken a journey into her past, sitting down with ghost writer Cassidy Randall to write her memoir, The Hard Parts, which is released this week. It’s a riveting, 335-page trip through one of the most fascinating stories in world sport. For Oksana, putting it down on paper was akin to going through therapy.

“I realised there are so many parts I’m still trying to find the words to process and heal from,” she says. “Whether it’s having your legs amputated, living in an orphanage and having scar tissue stuck on you forever, it’s not something [where] you just go to a grocery store and check off and are like, ‘Okay, I’m good, I’m done.’ We all have a story and it’s really important to share those small parts because that’s what makes us human.”

​The hardship is not fully behind her. As an elite athlete, it never is. Oksana is currently recovering from the second of three hand surgeries she must undergo after a bike accident. In recent years, hand cycling has been her chief focus each summer, with Oksana winning two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. Last year, at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, she added two more golds in biathlon. She wants to get back racing in time for the UCI World Championships in Glasgow in August, and then defend her two titles at next year’s Paralympics in Paris. She sees herself going until the Los Angeles Games in 2028, as long as her body holds up.

Why choose to tell her story now? Well, Oksana believes it might ignite change, no matter how small. “What happens in orphanages, it’s not just happening in Ukraine, it’s happening all around the world and here in the United States, too. To bring a light will hopefully change that.”

How does she feel these days about her native country?

“I love Ukraine,” she says. “I am Ukrainian and it’s a huge part of my identity. It breaks my heart that we’re nearing a year since the invasion and it’s not letting up, it’s only getting worse and my goal, my dream, is to come back to Ukraine and to help rebuild it in some way.”

In telling her tale, she doesn’t want to be the recipient of what she calls the “bless-her-heart” attitude towards so many Paralympians. She’s content with her lot in life, having made the very best of the hand she was dealt. Her hope now is that someone, somewhere, might pick up her book and feel better about their own life, their story, by the time they put it down.

“I just hope people realise there’s no perfect timeline to living life and achieving your goals, as long as you’re doing something that’s moving you forward,” she says. “Just know that you will one day be able to use those hard experiences to help you, to guide you to where you want to go. You don’t have to live in those hard moments forever.”