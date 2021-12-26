| 8.2°C Dublin

What do Logan Roy, Sam Bennett and Vincent Browne have in common? They all marked my 2021

Paul Kimmage

Saints and sinners, heroes and villains, my 2021 was marked by various characters for better or for worse

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession Expand
Vincent Browne Expand
Sam Bennett Expand
Denis Egan Expand
Mark Cavendish Expand

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession

We hadn’t long entered lockdown last year — I can’t remember which one — when my friend Gary O’Toole sent a suggestion for a column: ‘Can you at some stage during this crisis rank your top 10 interviews, the whys and the wherefores. And can you then confess to the people you disliked before you interviewed them, and liked after. And the people you liked before you interviewed but didn’t feel the same about after.’

It was a good idea but I’ve always struggled with lists. My favourite all-time books? I’d forget one that really mattered. My sports books of the year? I would have to read them all. And how do you define ‘top’ interviews? The biggest names? The best-written? I’ve met so many interesting people — Gary for starters — it’s like being asked to rank your kids!

