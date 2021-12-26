What do Logan Roy, Sam Bennett and Vincent Browne have in common? They all marked my 2021

We hadn’t long entered lockdown last year — I can’t remember which one — when my friend Gary O’Toole sent a suggestion for a column: ‘Can you at some stage during this crisis rank your top 10 interviews, the whys and the wherefores. And can you then confess to the people you disliked before you interviewed them, and liked after. And the people you liked before you interviewed but didn’t feel the same about after.’

It was a good idea but I’ve always struggled with lists. My favourite all-time books? I’d forget one that really mattered. My sports books of the year? I would have to read them all. And how do you define ‘top’ interviews? The biggest names? The best-written? I’ve met so many interesting people — Gary for starters — it’s like being asked to rank your kids!

A top 20 of those who marked my year seemed fairer. And easier. So here we go.

20 VINCENT BROWNE

We Don’t Know Ourselves is a curious choice as An Post Irish Book of the Year until you start to read it. In Chapter 22 (‘A Beggar on Horseback’) we join the author, Fintan O’Toole, at a press conference. The month is May 1981, O’Toole is 23 years old, and it’s the first political press conference he has ever attended:

“Charles Haughey had called an election and Fianna Fail was launching its manifesto. I wanted to take the opportunity to ask him a fairly innocuous question about arts policy for the little magazine I wrote for, In Dublin. It was all dull stuff until Vincent Browne, editor of Magill magazine, stood up at the back and asked Haughey: ‘Where did you get your money?’

“Haughey grunted and literally waved the question away with a grand gesture of contempt. He had probably expected it: Browne had asked the same question at Haughey’s first press conference as Taoiseach in 1979. As editor of the magazine, as I discovered a few years later, he would give every young journalist looking for work a list of projects. At the top was Charlie Haughey’s finances.

“Browne asked the question again, and this time Haughey said something about how he was not going to respond to ridiculous trivia when there were such serious issues facing the country. Browne asked again: where did you get your money? And then the most interesting thing happened. I could sense that almost every journalist in the room was becoming intensely irritated, not with Haughey’s refusal to answer the question but with Browne’s persistence.

“There were signs of weariness and impatience. Somebody grumbled, ‘Shut up, Vincent.’ Vincent asked the question again, but he was drowned out in the general hubbub. Only one journalist, the RTE broadcaster John Bowman, spoke up, addressing Haughey directly: ‘You called a press conference. You should answer the questions.’ But everybody moved on. There were stories to write.”

Vincent has always been a hero to me. I was still a professional cyclist in 1989 when he offered me a job at the Sunday Tribune and he spent four years dissecting my copy and trying to mould me into a journalist:

“Ehh! What’s this?” (He’s sitting at his desk holding the feature I’ve just submitted like it was a sheet of soiled toilet roll.)

“Ehh! And this?” (He has filleted every paragraph and with a red pen.)

“It’s shite!”

So it was a big deal when he sent a complimentary text last September on a series we had run on Michelle Smith. And it’s only right that I acknowledge a note he posted on Twitter recently as the best I’ve read this year: “It was an outrage that 12 Limerick hurlers got All Star Awards. All 15 should have got the awards.”

Vincent forever.

19 LOGAN ROY

Brian Cox told a good story recently about a trip he made to the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles last year and his gong for Best Actor as Logan Roy in Succession. A friend, Rosanna Arquette, invited him to a charity function where the author and journalist, Ronan Farrow, was doing a reading from Catch and Kill, his award-winning book about the MeToo scandal.

He arrived late and stood at the back observing the audience of mostly Hollywood women and how absorbed they were by Farrow and his story. It was only when the reading had finished that people realised he was there and within minutes he was swamped by women filming him with phones and pleading for his catch phrase from Succession:

“Hey Brian!”

“It’s Logan Roy!”

“Can you tell me to f**k off?”

Cox was incredulous: “I remember thinking, ‘This is a MeToo meeting, and I am a white dinosaur, and you’re asking this white dinosaur at this MeToo meeting to tell you to f**k off? Something doesn’t seem right here,’”

But in a world that hasn’t seemed right for some time, swearing has rarely felt as good . . . at least for me.

The Omicron variant?

“F**k off.”

The new restrictions?

“F**k off.”

Another interview with Sam McConkey?

“F**k off.”

So thank you Logan Roy.

18 DENIS EGAN

Twelve months have passed since the opening day of the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown when Denis Egan, the Chief Executive of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, joined the panel at RTÉ to address a story in the Sunday Independent that morning, and some concerns raised by Jim Bolger about doping in racing.

“Have you asked Jim to explain his most recent comments?” Hugh Cahill asked.

“We have spoken to Mr Bolger, yeah,” Egan replied.

“And what has he had to say?”

“I don’t want to get into the specifics of what he had to say or didn’t,” Egan replied, “but any trainer that wants to give us information can give it in confidence, and we will act on it. And I would say if any trainer or anybody has information out there on any malpractice in Irish racing — we have a confidential hotline if they want to give it anonymously and will follow it up . . . Sometimes a small amount of information leads to something big. We’re very cognisant of that.”

There was a lot of “big stuff’ in the months that followed and it was announced by the IHRB in July that the 60-year-old CEO would be taking early retirement. The two were not connected.

“At this point in time, after 26 years with the Turf Club and IHRB, I now feel I am at the stage where I would like to pursue other avenues,” Egan told the Racing Post.

“The timing of this announcement is related to the early retirement scheme and is being made well in advance to provide an opportunity to put in place a recruitment process so that a new CEO can be ready to take over the reins when practicable.”

There were several tributes paid. Harry McCalmont, the chairman of the IHRB, observed that Egan had “made a huge contribution to our organisation, and indeed to the Irish horse racing industry in general both at home and abroad.”

Andrew Coonan, the secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, described him as “unfailingly courteous and a pleasure to deal with.”

But there was another, less charitable view expressed by several in the sport.

“He can f**k off.”

17 JANE DOE

In June, the ink had barely dried on another racing piece — a memorable interview with Jim Bolger — when the editor, Alan English, received an email from Jane Doe.

“Your interview with Mr Bolger is spot on. It is widely known within the industry that there is a problem within the sport. Not all trainers but some. I work in [the industry] and have seen it with my own eyes . . . At the time I sent an anonymous letter to the IHRB outlining where the drugs were kept but nothing was done. Not even a yard inspection. This was a high-profile trainer back 12/15 years ago.

“Mr Bolger is also right when he says the staff know better than anyone else. I have friends who have their own stories to tell. I know of one other who claims to have sent an anonymous letter to the IHRB giving explicit details and NOTHING was done. Knowing this person they are the type to have sent it. Why are we always wrong whilst those who protest too much in public are considered the truth tellers?

“The IHRB and certain trainers do not want this dealt with. The shitstorm over Gordon Elliott [sitting on a dead horse] will be a storm in a tea-cup if the truth gets out. But you can only hold back the storm for so long.

“Don’t get me wrong — I am not bitter and have no grudge to grind. I love the industry and the majority are playing by the rules . . . but the IHRB needs to do the job they are being paid to do and level the field FOR EVERYONE. As Mr Bolger says, it will be better when the swamp is drained.”

The following morning I sent Jane an email and we conversed for an hour on the phone. She had not kept a copy of the letter she had sent to the Turf Club but could cite the details: the name of the trainer; the names of three big winners he had doped; the substances (Nitrotain, Lasix, Cobalt, Stanozolol) used; the location where the drugs were stored.

She had also just come off the phone with the writer of the second letter: “I’ve told him I’ve spoken to you,” she said. “He didn’t keep a copy but sent it three years ago. I took what I could get as he is very nervous.”

What she got was the name of the trainer, a list of 21 horses doped and some of the substances (anabolic steroids, Lasix) used. “He stands by it 100 per cent,” she said, “and I believe him.”

But the sport continues to play dumb.

16 SAM BENNETT

Fifteen months ago, two days after he had won the final stage and became only the second Irishman in history to win the points classification (green jersey) at the Tour de France, Sam Bennett took to his Twitter feed and posted a familiar ode to his QuickStep teammates: “For the strength of the pack is the wolf and the strength of the wolf is the pack.”

Fidelity, you see, is requisite at QuickStep and a core of the team’s identity and branding. There’s a Wolfpack merchandising site with hats and hoodies and shirts and it’s a team built on spirit and values. “The Wolfpack is a family,” according to the team website. “It moves together and lives together; no one gets left behind, because a Wolfpack’s strength is unity.”

So you can see what Sam was playing at with that tweet after the Tour, but there isn’t a chance that he believed it. You don’t win 56 times and survive ten years as a pro by confusing those like Patrick Lefevere, the team’s High Priest, with saints like Mother Teresa. No, Sam knew there was a bullet out there with his name on it.

He just didn’t see it coming.

The problem started last December with the surprise announcement that the team had signed another sprinter, and not just any sprinter. Mark Cavendish from the Isle of Man was a former world champion and one of the most prolific winners in the history of the Tour de France. He was also 35 — old for a gunslinger — and hadn’t won in three years.

It was business as usual for Sam when the season started. He won two stages of the UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi, two stages of Paris-Nice, and a small Belgian classic in De Panne, while Cavendish festered on the sideline and hardly raced. But when he did there was something there, a flicker of his old self.

In April, he made a pitch to ride the Scheldeprijs — an old Belgian classic revered by sprinters — as Bennett’s domestique, but the team weren’t having it: Sam was the best sprinter in the world and must not be undermined. Cavendish wasn’t happy and suspected Bennett had put his foot down but then, out of nowhere, he was summoned as a late replacement.

In Tour de Force, a just-published diary of his season, here’s how Cavendish describes the chemistry between them on the eve of the race. “I didn’t immediately pick up on any tension from Sam, but then he’s a hard guy to read. Nice guy, super-nice, quiet, but I wouldn’t necessarily say introverted; he likes a joke, a bit of banter, and is good in a group. We’re just different, certainly in terms of self-belief.

“I’d heard that he had misgivings about me joining the team at the start of the year, and that was indicative of his propensity for self-doubt generally. He’d won two stages of the Tour and the green jersey the previous year, yet still talked about needing to gain confidence. Whereas faith in my own ability had never been something I’d lacked.”

The weather was brutal next day in Schoten but not as tough as the result: Sam finished second to the Belgian Jasper Philipsen and seemed wounded; Cavendish finished third and seemed reborn. And in that moment, everything changed.

A month later, Cavendish had won four times when I caught up with Sam in Faro at the Tour of the Algarve. It was his first race since the Scheldeprijs and he had won the opening stage but it was hard to escape the sense that something was gnawing at him.

“How would you feel about Cavendish riding the Tour?” I asked.

He looked at me and smiled.

“Let me guess,” I said. “Over my dead f*****g body.”

“No comment,” he smiled.

I sent him a message that night after he had won the stage to Tavira.

He didn’t reply. I sent him another a day later. He didn’t reply to that either.

A month later he injured his knee on the eve of the Tour of Belgium and was replaced in the team by Cavendish, who won the final stage and was selected for the Tour. In Tour de Force, here’s how he describes what happened next:

“I was caught in two minds about whether to contact Sam after the Tour team had been announced. I wanted to wish him the best with his knee problem. At the same time, I was fully aware that I might well be the last person he’d want to hear from after the news about the Tour had been released. I simply didn’t know Sam well enough to be sure about what I should do . . .

“No one seemed to know what was going on. No one had heard from him. He changed his WhatsApp and Instagram pictures to non-team kit when it was all going on. It was f*****g weird. When you asked guys on the team, ‘Has anyone spoken to Sam?’ everyone was like, ‘No, but he’s behaving really strangely.’ They weren’t slagging him off but, like me, they’d rather not know what was going on.

“The issue was complicated by the fact that it was widely known that Sam was leaving the team to rejoin Boro, although UCI regulations meant the news couldn’t be made official until August 1. The QuickStep mentality is always to go with their best team, so I don’t think this altered any decision that had been made about selection for the Tour, although it may not have done him any favours . . .

“In the end, I didn’t call or message him. He had his reasons for behaving the way he did, and I had no idea what they were. Ultimately, I’ve never had an issue with Sam and never wanted anything from him. I didn’t want to be a threat to him. All I wanted to do was get my career back on track. When I managed that, I never heard a thing from him. Not a dicky bird. Maybe that was the best thing for both of us.”

So much for the Wolfpack.

Continued next week