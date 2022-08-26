West Ham to face Anderlecht in Europa Conference League group stage

David Moyes’ West Ham faces Anderlecht, FCSB and Silkeborg in the group stage of the Europa Conference League (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham fans face a trip down memory lane after being paired with Anderlecht in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

The two sides met in the 1975-76 European Cup Winners’ Cup final when the Belgian side won 4-2 in Brussels.

The Hammers, Europa League semi-finalists last season, have also been paired with Romania’s Bucharest-based FCSB and Danish side Silkeborg in Group B.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

FCSB were previously known as Steaua Bucharest, who were crowned European champions in 1986.

Drawing Silkeborg means a quick return to Denmark for West Ham, who won 3-0 at Viborg on Thursday to complete a 6-1 play-off aggregate win.

David Moyes welcomed West Ham’s draw, saying: “I’ve just seen it and it’s good. I’m looking forward to it. There are some good teams in it.

“We’ve had quite a difficult draw with our group but we’re looking forward to it.”

Hearts look to have a tough-looking section in Group A.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Robbie Neilson’s side saw their Europa League ambitions dashed by a 3-1 play-off defeat to Zurich on Thursday.

Hearts will now play Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina and Latvian champions RFS.

Istanbul Basaksehir, who progressed to the group stage with a play-off victory over Antwerp, include former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Aston Villa loanee Bertrand Traore in their ranks.

Fiorentina finished seventh in Serie A last season and beat Dutch side Twente 2-1 on aggregate to reach the group stage.

Shamrock Rovers have been paired with Gent, Molde and Djurgardens in Group F.