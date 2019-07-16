Well-known greyhound and horse racing commentator Michael Fortune passes away

GREYHOUND racing and horse racing have lost one of their foremost journalistic experts, following the death after a short illness of Michael Fortune, aged 70.

Greyhound correspondent of the Irish Independent and racing correspondent of the Sunday World, he also wrote for the Racing Post and the 'Talking Dogs’ news service on the IGB website.

Track commentator at Shelbourne Park and Harold’s Cross up the time of its closure, he was also a long-time commentator on RTE television and radio. He edited the Irish Greyhound Review annual for over 40 years.

Born in Bree, Co.Wexford, he started in sports journalism with the Irish Press Group in the late 1960s, working mainly in greyhound and horse racing and GAA. He was appointed Group Sports Editor in 1982 and remained in the position until 1990, when he left to set up his own specialist agency, providing greyhound and horse racing coverage and commentaries.

He is survived by his wife Rita, son Ian, daughter Michelle, daughter-in-law, Niamh, son-in-law, Karl and four grandchildren.

