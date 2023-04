Boss Frank Lampard eased fears Chelsea will be outgunned by Real Madrid after a 1-0 defeat at Wolves. Matheus Nunes’ first-half stunner downed the visitors as Lampard’s return failed to produce a response. The 44-year-old, back until the end of the season after the sacking of Graham Potter, could not inspire the Blues in his first game in charge since being sacked in January 2021.