'We should attack, attack, attack' - Paul Pogba hints Jose Mourinho's tactics are holding back Man United

Paul Pogba has suggested Manchester United are not showing enough attacking ambition, in comments that appear to be a snipe at manager Jose Mourinho 's tactics.

Paul Pogba has suggested Manchester United are not showing enough attacking ambition, in comments that appear to be a snipe at manager Jose Mourinho's tactics.

Pogba has hinted that he is not happy at United time and again in recent months and he offered up more pointed comments to reporters following Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford.

United are already eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after just six games of the season, with Pogba's latest public comments appearing to banish the notion that he is content with life under Mourinho at United.

"When we're at home we should attack, attack, attack. That's Old Trafford. We're here to attack," declared a clearly frustarted Pogba, as he echoed the cry of the United fans when they have expressed their frustration with Mourinho's cautious approach.

"I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake.

"We should just attack and press, like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this, it's easier for us.

"We didn't lose (against Wolves), but for me we should have won. We're at home, they're three points that we should get.

"I don't know how many games we've had at home - three - and we've got only four points. It's not enough. We've played six games in the Premier League, it's not that we should get worried, but we should obviously get closer. It's better for us if we get close."

When pressed on why United are showing a lack of attacking drive in home matches, he gave a clear hint that the players are feeling restricted by the tactics deployed by Mourinho.

"I can't tell you because I'm a player," added the midfielder who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months. "It's not me. I'm not the manager, I cannot, like, say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing.

"But I cannot say that, because I'm a player. That's my way of thinking - we should move better. We should move more, yeah."

Pogba's snipes are bound to be a topic of conversation in the coming days, with Mourinho certain to be pressed for a response when he faces the media ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against Frank Lampard's Derby at Old Trafford.

Online Editors