'We are playing a team that likes to suffocate you' - All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster

Ireland will go into the showdown as firm underdogs, but the All Blacks are bracing themselves for Joe Schmidt's side to make life as frustrating as possible for them.

When Ireland beat New Zealand last November, they kept them try-less, which is something that very few teams have managed over the years.

Andy Farrell's defence has regularly frustrated the best team in the world and the All Blacks are expecting more of the same in Tokyo tomorrow.

"We have changed a lot of things in the last 12 months because we had to due to some performances last year that we're not proud of," Foster admitted.

"It's a different group we have got. They’re excited, confident to play and our challenge around the big game is to make sure that we don't dampen that confidence.

"We have to be smart. We are playing a team that likes to suffocate you. We have to respect that, but at the same time we just have to make sure that we go out there and do what we want to do well."

Schmidt suggested yesterday that Ireland would no longer be able to "sneak up on" the all Blacks, but Foster rejected the idea that they are predictable.

"I'm pretty sure they'll have some tricks up their sleeve," he insisted.

"We like to think we've got a couple up ours.

"Clearly, we've both done a lot of work analysing each other but, to be honest, games like this are not so much often about a special trick or a surprise, it's about your confidence of how you deal with the pressure, how you keep executing your own game.

"There's nothing better than these sort of games where everything's on the line. We've had a good week in terms of going through our processes and we're clearly very, very excited about this."

Although there were very few nerves on show from Foster or Jack Goodhue and Sam Whitelock, who were sat alongside him at this morning's press conference, the coach said that it would be natural for anxiety to kick in on the day of the game.

"Nerves? Heck, yeah. It’s not about being nervous, it's about acknowledging you are and turning it into a positive excitement. That's what the big occasions are about."

Foster is one of the leading candidates to replace Steve Hansen, who will step down following the World Cup.

And he heaped praise on the job that Hansen has done since he took over in 2012.

"He's really passionate about the team, he's passionate about the black jersey," Foster added.

"He has a really clear philosophy about how he wants to go about things and he's done a magnificent job thus far.

"We use that experience when we come round to these games.

"He's a great man to work with and he'll make sure that we're loving this week and using his experience to make sure we keep things nice and simple."

