Demoted at Punchestown, Mullins’ gelding ran a cracking race at Cheltenham

Impaire Et Passe and Paul Townend can follow up their win in The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham with another big pot at Punchestown. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill is shaping up to be one of the best hurdlers in years, so when analysing the form of those that raced against him, you more or less have to take him out of the equation to try and make a call on the others.