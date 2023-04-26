Wayne Bailey’s Punchestown Day 3 guide: Veteran Sire Du Berlais all set for sensational treble

The 11-year-old seeks a hat-rick following Cheltenham and Aintree wins

Sire Du Berlais, with Mark Walsh up, jumps the last during the first circuit on their way to winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Wayne Bailey

Regular readers will know that I’m cautious about backing older horses.