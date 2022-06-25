WATCH: Roy Keane gets booed by Croke Park crowd after appearing on big screen during All-Ireland quarter-final

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane was in the crowd at Croke Park today to watch his native Cork in their All-Ireland football quarter-final against Dublin.
While Dublin ran out easy winners on a 0-21 to 0-10 scoreline, the biggest jeer of the second half was aimed at Keane after the Sky Sports camera stopped on where he was sitting in the 48th minute.
The ex-Ireland assistant manager, who was also spotted at Cork’s Munster semi-final loss to Kerry, seemed to laugh off the pantomime-style boos with those he was sitting with.