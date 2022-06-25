| 13.4°C Dublin

WATCH: Roy Keane gets booed by Croke Park crowd after appearing on big screen during All-Ireland quarter-final

Former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Roy Keane looks on during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Roy Keane looks on during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Roy Keane looks on during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Roy Keane looks on during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane was in the crowd at Croke Park today to watch his native Cork in their All-Ireland football quarter-final against Dublin.

While Dublin ran out easy winners on a 0-21 to 0-10 scoreline, the biggest jeer of the second half was aimed at Keane after the Sky Sports camera stopped on where he was sitting in the 48th minute.

The ex-Ireland assistant manager, who was also spotted at Cork’s Munster semi-final loss to Kerry, seemed to laugh off the pantomime-style boos with those he was sitting with.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy