WATCH: Rob Cross beats Phil Taylor in PDC final...as the outgoing legend so nearly hits a nine-darter

The 57-year-old had aspirations of ending his illustrious career in fairytale fashion but would not have envisaged the kind of performance Cross was to produce in his maiden William Hill World Championship final.

Cross, without a tour card this time last year, averaged a remarkable 107.67, hit 11 maximums and had a checkout percentage of 60 to end his first year as a professional on the Professional Darts Corporation circuit in emphatic style.

The world number six raced into a 3-0 set lead and, after Taylor was denied a first World Championship nine-darter by the width of the double-12 wire, continued his demolition job to scoop a cheque of £400,000.