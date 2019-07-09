WATCH: Floyd Mayweather is finally floored... on a basketball court

Floyd Mayweather has never been floored during a stellar 50-fight unbeaten boxing career, but the star was decked during a charity basketball game.

Mayweather, nicknamed 'Money' was taking part in a charity match in California, and the star was attempting to mark legendary street basketball player Larry 'Bone Collector' Williams.

The 42-year-old, however, in his attempts to stop him, lost his footing and ended up on the floor.

The five-weight world champion was able to see the funny side of things, though, and was seen laughing as he clambered back to his feet.

Floyd Mayweather takes the first L if his career. pic.twitter.com/POCFwXaHPl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 9, 2019

Mayweather is said to be a huge basketball fan, but any notions of a possible career on court were quashed in an instant during the Monster Energy 50k Charity Challenge Match.

Online Editors