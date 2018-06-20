WATCH: Dublin star Bernard Brogan returns to training just four months after knee surgery

Bernard Brogan has returned to Dublin training less than six months after suffering a devastating knee ligament tear.

Bernard Brogan has returned to Dublin training less than six months after suffering a devastating knee ligament tear.

The five-time All-Ireland winner underwent surgery after suffering an ACL tear in Dublin training in February, and at the time it was believed he was unlikely to play any part in this year's championship campaign.

However, it was revealed that Brogan has already returned to training in a video posted on Dublin GAA's official Youtube account this evening. Dublin are preparing for a Leinster final clash with Laois on Sunday having comfortably seen off the challenge of Longford in the semi-final stage.

Manager Jim Gavin said Brogan's return had boosted spirits within the squad, and also gave an encouraging update on the fitness of goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, who limped off injured in the semi-final. "It's great to see Bernard Brogan back on the pitch again with us, and that's really positive for the team and for Bernard," Gavin said.

"He's doing trojan work behind the scenes, and hopefully we'll still be in the competition when he returns. "He [Cluxton] picked up a heavy bang but he's on the road to recovery, that's the first thing to say, he's in great spirits and determined to play his part.

"We'll just assess it with the medical team, and Stephen and medics will come up with what's right for him and right for the team over the coming days."

Online Editors