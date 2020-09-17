'Very existence of professional Irish rugby under threat' - IRFU chiefs to deliver 'catastrophic' warning

“The very existence of professional rugby on the island would be under significant threat in 2021” if projected major financial losses materialise.

The absence of fans at major rugby matches due to Covid-19 restrictions are threatening the future of the game in Ireland.

Philip Browne, the chief executive of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is expected to make the stark warning to TDs tomorrow.

He is to appear at the Dáil’s Special Committee on Covid-19 Response tomorrow alongside representatives from the GAA and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to be quizzed on the impact of the pandemic on sport.

The GAA President John Horan meanwhile, is to tell TDs about an estimated “€50m hole” in his organisation’s finances for 2020 alone.

He estimates further losses of at least €20m in 2021 and says they will be "felt at every level of the organisation beginning at our most important unit – the club."

Mr Horan is to welcome new Covid-19 regulations allowing limited numbers attend matches this weekend as a “step in the right direction”.

IRFU boss Mr Browne is to tell TDs that his organisation is facing an “unprecedented cash flow crisis” andwill identify the absence of spectators at major fixtures as the “key issue facing rugby”.

Mr Browne’s opening statement says: “The absence of a clear pathway to the return of spectators, in meaningful numbers, means our perilous financial situation will continue to deteriorate at an alarming rate into 2021, moving to an unsustainable position by third quarter of that year.”

He says the IRFU is the only sporting body totally supporting a professional game that’s “massively dependent” on the men’s national team’s ability to generate funds.

Mr Browne will outline how there has been 20pc salary cuts, redundancies and the elimination of all but the most critical overhead costs.

But he says: “Irish Rugby’s net losses in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 are catastrophic and are forecasted to be in excess of €30m, despite the implementation of the cuts and initiatives previously mentioned.”

Mr Browne adds that this excludes over €32m of 2020 ten-year ticket renewal monies due.

He says the IRFU is “unable to invoice for these sums in the absence of any visibility of fans attending games.”

He says: “This figure relates solely to 2020, and it is incumbent on me to advise you that the outlook for 2021 is far worse.

“In very broad terms, it is anticipated that the IRFU and the Provinces will continue to 'burn' at least €5m a month, primarily on professional game wages and costs.”

He says: “This is not a sustainable position and will require significant additional actions after December 2020 if there is no sight of spectators returning at that point. “

If the IRFU’s financial projections materialise “the very existence of professional rugby on the island would be under significant threat in 2021,” Mr Browne says.

And he warns: “Until we can admit spectators in meaningful numbers into our stadia, and return to some level approaching self-sustainability, the whole rugby infrastructure built over the last 150 years is under threat.”

Mr Browne says that the IRFU will continue to follow public health guidelines but says: “that support comes at a significant cost to our sport.”

Under the Government’s plan for living with Covid-19 the rules under Level 2 are in force for most of the country at present.

This means just 100 spectators can attend games at small venues with 200 allowed at outdoor arenas with a capacity of 5,000.

In Dublin that’s currently limited to 100 spectators at all venues due to the rise in the virus infection rate in the capital.

The Government has committed to working with sports organisations to develop specific guidance for larger stadia like Croke Park and the Aviva.

GAA President Mr Horan is expected to tell TDs that county finals were played across the island last weekend “without the familiar fervor that the presence of supporters ensures.”

His statement says: “This weekend that will change with supporters returning to games in the 26 counties.”

He adds: “While the numbers are small, they represent an important step in the right direction".

Mr Horan said the GAA’s engagements with the civic authorities have “centred largely on how we can get people back to attending games in a controlled fashion and we will continue to engage in that vein.” He says the GAA has developed plans that show how it can “continue to be trusted and to act responsibly with the safety of people in mind as regards the return of any numbers of spectators to matches.”

Mr Horan adds: “We look forward to working with the other sporting organisations to establish what might be possible for our larger stadia when the bigger games are being staged.”

Government funding of a combined €40m is to be provided for the three main field sports organisations – the GAA, the IRFU and the FAI.

