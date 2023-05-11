‘You’re trying to fight for a contract for next season’ – Munster’s Stephen Archer

There is never a good time for an enforced spell out injured, but particularly not when you’re a player who has plenty of miles on the clock.

That’s the position Stephen Archer found himself in earlier this season, as ankle surgery cost him almost four months out at a stage when he felt like he needed to be playing as often as possible. At 35, and having played 261 games for Munster, just two shy of Donncha O’Callaghan’s all-time record, Archer has long been a tighthead stalwart, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t endure a stressful period on the back of the ankle issue.

“I’ve had an up and down season,” Archer said ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

“You’d be going, ‘Ah, for f**k sake’. You’re trying to fight for a contract for next season and it’s will I, won’t I? Will I bother even doing this?

“So, there’s a lot of questioning of yourself but I was happy even coming back to training, it was good to get back in with the lads when they were preparing for matches.”

Returning for the business end of the season was helped by the fact that Archer has enjoyed a new lease of life under Munster’s new coaching staff. Playing back-to-back 80 minutes in South Africa last month was a reminder of how reliant Munster are on Archer, but he has enjoyed putting his shoulder to the wheel in what is a more expansive game-plan.

“All forwards have to be comfortable getting their hands on the ball, playing off 9s and 10s and be able to distribute to forwards and backs too when called upon,” the Cork native explained.

“It’s enjoyable. It’s not just as simple as throwing the head down and smacking into players, who wants to do that for the rest of their career!”

There is the small matter of Leinster this weekend, with Munster supporters hoping that Archer and his team-mates cook up a storm in Dublin this weekend.

“It hasn’t clicked yet,” he added. “But it’s definitely coming together and it’s close, so it would be great if it clicked.”