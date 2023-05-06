Worn-out Sharks no match as Leinster hit them for five tries in URC quarter-final

Leinster 35 Sharks 5

Hugo Keenan of Leinster makes a break during the United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Cell C Sharks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

It didn’t feel much like the quarter-final of a bread-and-butter professional rugby competition, but post-Covid, players are able to deal with the dull and earn their corn.

In this case, however, the degree of wear and tear on the Sharks was evident. They were spent long before the finish, in which case Leinster secured their place with ease in the URC semi-final here next Saturday, at the same venue, with an evening kick-off.

Their only possible concern was in taking Tadhg Furlong off at half-time and he was followed in the final two minutes of the game by his replacement, Cian Healy, limping. Otherwise, Leinster successfully got more game time into the legs of Charlie Ngatai, and another top-notch performance from man of the match Caelan Doris — the only mystery was why he was left on the field so long. For Ciarán Frawley, too, there was the benefit of 80 minutes at outside centre, a useful experience for Ireland as much as Leinster, given his likely support role in the World Cup.

If you had just dragged yourself up again from the southern hemisphere — the fourth time in this competition for the Sharks over seven games — you’d have appreciated the value of decent conditions and a good start. They got both. It didn’t hurry the home team out the gate, but it did give the visitors something of a comfort blanket until they ran out of energy to wrap it around themselves.

By the break, they were still in the game, albeit not having much luck staying in touch. As an example, out-half Boeta Chamberlain missed a kickable penalty with the last kick of the half, just as he missed the conversion of the try from Grant Williams that had caused most in the crowd of 14,642 to make a sharp intake of breath.

Whatever the venue and whatever the circumstances, the South Africans bring power and athleticism in good measure, and the way the scrum-half turned sloppy ruck ball into a 40-metre try was impressive.

Max Deegan dives over to score his side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Cell C Sharks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

For the Sharks, though, the stuff in between was not so good, especially with Makazole Mapimpi in the bin. Much was made of his availability for this tie — along with fellow World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am — but he was carded for a high shot on Doris for the try that opened Leinster’s account. He didn’t stop the try going in and was a spectator for the next two.

First, Michael Milne squeezed over from short range for another positive episode in his career. The young loosehead is getting plenty of exposure to giant Saffer tight-heads this season. He started on Thomas du Toit and then found himself grappling with the 138kg Carlu Sadie when Du Toit went off with a shoulder injury after 25 minutes. For Milne, that was a lot to cope with in 40 minutes.

As it turned out, it was his teammate Tadhg Furlong who got his feet up first when replaced by Cian Healy at half-time. Healy’s first scrummaging experience against Ox Nche looked like zero craic.

Next up, Jordan Larmour finished a kick pass from Harry Byrne, which the out-half goaled from wide out for a 14-point return with Mapimpi in the bin and a down payment on getting back here again next week. It was handy but not hugely significant in Larmour’s battle to stay in Andy Farrell’s World Cup plans.

So Leinster took a 21-5 lead into the second half, but with a scrum that was under increasing pressure, you expected the Sharks to hang in there. It didn’t help that Chamberlain, though, was not the man they needed at 10 to get them back into the game.

It was his defensive kick in the third quarter, left well short, that invited Leinster to counter. It was a sickener for a side looking like they had sprung a leak in the petrol tank, so it was a handy enough run-in for Max Deegan off a dodgy-looking final pass from Jack Conan.

Byrne’s extras killed the game at 28-5, and the body language of the Sharks only got worse. It wasn’t helped by having a try wiped out when the TMO suggested taking another look at the build-up in which flanker James Venter stepped outside the law book in his dealing with Andrew Porter.

The effort required for them to troop back into the 22 looked too much, as it did when it came to closing down the space exploited by Jamison Gibson-Park for Leinster’s fifth try. Even in that, there was a message: the ball sat up nicely for him. The Sharks could barely stand up at that point. They’ll snooze all the way home.

Scorers – Leinster:C Doris, M Milne, J Larmour, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park try each; H Byrne 4 cons; R Byrne con. Sharks: G Willliams try.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour (L Turner 55), C Frawley, C Ngatai (R Byrne 58), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt) (J Gibson-Park 69); M Milne (A Porter 58), D Sheehan (J McKee 59), T Furlong (C Healy ht; M Milne 79), R Baird, J Jenkins, M Deegan, C Doris (J McCarthy 69), S Penny (HIA 37 J Conan).

Sharks: A Fassi; M Potgeiter (C Wright 73), L Am, B Tapui, (RJ van Rensberg 57) M Mapimpi (yc 15-25); B Chamberlain (N Fleurs 58), G Williams; O Nche (M Mchunu 60), B Mbonami (F Mbatha 60), T du Toit (C Sadie 25), C Rahl, G Grobler (J Labuschagne 69), J Venter (yc 73), S Notshe (P Buthelezi 58), V Tshituka

Referee:C Evans (Wales).