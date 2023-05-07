‘We’ll go up there and we’ll go for it’ – Munster coach Graham Rowntree not backing down from Leinster challenge

Craig Casey of Munster celebrates after the URC quarter-final win over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland — © SPORTSFILE

Having successfully navigated a difficult away URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Munster coach Graham Rowntree wants his team to double down by beating Leinster at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

The 14-5 win came at a price for the province who are likely to be without RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa who all suffered head injuries, while Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron were also forced off with injuries.

Rowntree said they’ll have clarity on those injuries early this week, but he praised his players for the way they defended against a Glasgow side who started like a train but lost their way in a calamitous second-quarter when they conceded both tries and lost out-half Tom Jordan to a red card.

Having started the season on the back foot, Munster are still standing in the knockouts and Rowntree wants a big effort this week.

“It’s always a challenge anyway, isn’t it, you play against them, they’ve got some form,” he said of Leinster who overcame the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

"They’ve used a lot of players themselves, we’ll see what the next couple of days bring, see what team we can put out on the park and then we’ll go up there and we’ll go for it.

"The business end, they call it.

“Our game is growing, we’re learning our lessons. We’ve not had it easy this season, a rollercoaster I saw it referred to earlier, but we’ve got some form because we’ve worked hard on our game, we’re fit and we’re going to have to be better than we were tonight to beat this team on Saturday.”

The coach was delighted with his team’s work in the contact area against a team who outmuscled them at Thomond Park in March.

However, he was disappointed with the way his team navigated a tricky second-half and reckons there’s plenty of room to improve.

"The breakdown; our contact was much better tonight,” he said.

“It’s certainly something we’ve put a massive emphasis on the last few weeks, certainly since these guys beat us at Thomond Park six weeks ago. That contact area, we had to be better and I thought our defence tonight was pretty good overall.

“They kept challenging us, they kept going to the corner early on. It was a big physical statement keeping them out and I was delighted with that. The caveat to that is there’s still a load that we can do better.

“We were quite frustrated at the end of the game in the coaches’ box because there’s so much we could have done better, stuff that we can control ourselves.”

Amidst the injuries, Tadhg Beirne stood tall on his return from a long lay-off with an ankle injury suffered on Ireland duty.

“Eighty minutes after being out since February? Pretty good but he’s got history of doing that. It was never really a talking point about starting him or putting him on the bench, we know he can start a game after injury,” Rowntree said, before being asked about the injuries.

"We'll see the next couple of days, it's something I've learned to let the dust settles. We've got a good medical team, we won't mess around with these guys but we'll see what the next couple of days brings.”