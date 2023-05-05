‘We are going for it, we have nothing to lose’ – Sharks’ Gerbrandt Grobler eager to buck odds against Leinster

Gerbrandt Grobler believes the Sharks have nothing to lose against raging hot favourites Leinster in tomorrow’s URC quarter-final in Lansdowne Road.

Leinster finished the URC regular season in first place, going unbeaten in 17 of 18 games, while the Sharks finished eighth, missing out on a place in the Champions Cup next season.

However, the former Munster lock, who served a two-year ban after failing a drugs test before arriving in Ireland, is confident his side can buck the odds.

“In a playoff game, you only need that one opportunity, that one bounce of the ball to go your way, the rub of the green here and there.

“It is our job to win rugby games and if you do not believe it, it won’t happen. So we are going for it, we have nothing to lose.

“People who make those kinds of predictions often know nothing about rugby

“The Leinster guys will say the same. When we played them last in Dublin, it was 27-26 after 60 minutes.

“Anything can happen on the day. We are going to have fun, we are going to play like we have nothing to lose and see what happens. That is what you can do when nobody gives you a chance.”

Sharks, who will welcome former Ireland assistant John Plumtree as head coach next season, will be without influential skipper Siya Kolisi, who is out due to knee surgery, and outhalf Curwin Bosch is doubtful with a rib problem.