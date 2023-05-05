URC quarter-final: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Ulster v Connacht

Ulster in action at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. — © SPORTSFILE

The Friday Night Belfast Special. Ulster against Connacht in the quarter-final of the United Rugby Championship.

Both teams come into the fixture in an optimistic mood. Ulster have won their last five matches.

Connacht's six-game winning run was ended by Glasgow Warriors. They'll be bringing a big support from the West.

It could be Andy Friend's last match in charge. Connacht have done well to make the knock-out stages.

Early on in the season, they had to take to the road as the Sportsground was being redeveloped.

They'll welcome the return of Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen. Jack Carthy will captain the side.

Jacob Stockdale makes his 100th appearance for Ulster. Rob Herring equals Ulster's all-time record of 299 caps.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off tonight Friday at the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (7.35).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say:

Dan McFarland (Ulster):"We are in the knock-outs now. It's do or die. We are expecting a very physical, intense contest. Connacht will come here very determined. We'll have to be ready."

Andy Friend (Connacht): "Our aim at the start of the season was to reach the knock-out stage. Now we want to make the most of it. It will be a tough task. We are confident in our ability. We have improved since our last visit there."

Predicted Score

Ulster 32 Connacht 27