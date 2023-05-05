United Rugby Championship quarter-final: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Leinster v Sharks

Leinster will thread with care. Across the waters of the Dodder. In the semi-final of the United Rugby Championship last year, they lost to the Bulls in the RDS by a point.

Leinster are heavy favourites to beat the Bulls' fellow South Africans, the Sharks. They defeated them already in the Group stage last October at the RDS. By twenty points.

This quarter-final is being played at the Aviva because of the Bruce Springsteen concerts across the road at the RDS. The Boss will have to be at his best to better the performance that Jonny Sexton gave in the arena there against the Sharks.

Only the lower deck of the stands in the Aviva will be open. The capacity is 19,000. A huge crowd saw Leinster produce a top-class Lansdowne display against Toulouse in the Heineken Cup semi-final last Saturday.

Leo Cullen is likely to freshen up the side. He'll be mindful that the Sharks were competitive for much of the way last October. And they have their Springbok players back for this one.

The Sharks finished 8th in the URC table. Nine wins, eight defeats, one draw. Leinster topped the table. Sixteen wins, one loss and one defeat. The defeat came in their very last game against the Bulls in South Africa as Leinster fielded a very young and inexperienced side. And with the hard work already done.

The Sharks have appointed a new coach, John Plumtree, who worked with the All-Blacks and Ireland. Officially, he takes over in July. But his mind is already on the job.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (5pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Leo Cullen (Leinster): “It's a busy couple of weeks for us now. And we have to make the best of that window. It's all about managing the schedule that we have. Playing the Sharks back in the Aviva helps our routine. And we are hoping for another big crowd.”

John Plumtree (Sharks):“It will be tough to beat Leinster in Dublin. Especially with a few injuries to contend with. Leinster are ahead of most teams in their development. They have a very settled squad and coaching team.”

Predicted score

Leinster 43 Sharks 20