United Rugby Championship quarter-final: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Glasgow Warriors v Munster

Munster's Diarmuid Barron in action against the Cell C Sharks in Durban last month.

Both sides are in terrific form. The Warriors have qualified for their first-ever European final, the Challenge Cup.

Their Attack Coach is the former Connacht and Ireland Under-20 coach, Nigel Carolan.

Munster's defending will have to be top notch. They showed their true colours far, far away from home.

Two games in South Africa that could have broken their season. Yet they showed the traditional Munster grit as they beat the Stormers by two points and drew with the Sharks.

The teams met at Thomond Park in March. Glasgow won, 38-26. It was one of Munster's most disappointing displays. It deeply stung coach, Graham Rowntree, and all the players.

Their recovery has been impressive. And it has earned them a place in next season's Champions Cup. The Warriors finished fourth in the URC table, 13 wins, five defeats. Munster were fifth. Ten wins, one draw and seven defeats.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off on Saturday at the Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow (7.35pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Franco Smith (Glasgow Warriors): “It means so much to the players to reach our first European final. There's great excitement in the club. But Munster is the focus now. We know we have to keep improving. We have the ability, but it's all about delivering a performance.”

Denis Leamy (Munster Defence Coach):“It's a big challenge for us, and a tough place to go. But these are the challenges that you want. We were very disappointed with our performance against Glasgow the last day. We owe it to ourselves to do much better.”

Predicted score

Munster 22 Glasgow Warriors 19