Tom Stewart runs in second consecutive URC hat-trick to hand Ulster bonus-point win over Dragons

Ulster 40 Dragons 19

For the second league game in a row, a Tom Stewart hat-trick powered Ulster to a United Rugby Championship victory with the hooker’s extraordinary try-scoring season continuing against the Dragons in Ravenhill on Friday night.

The hosts, who moved ahead of the DHL Stormers having played a game more in the race for home advantage in the semi-finals, scored six tries on the night with Stewart again bagging three either side of half-time.

David McCann, in contrast to Stewart’s record-setting campaign, scored his first ever senior try to give the side an early advantage but, after the struggling Dragons pegged back the hosts, Stewart was to the fore.

With his first pair of scores coming via the side’s ever reliable maul, his third was finished from the wing after Jacob Stockdale’s pass. The Dragons made things interesting with a pair of quick scores but Nick Timoney’s effort and a late penalty try made things safe.

A game that finished well could hardly have begun in worse fashion for Dan McFarland’s men with Tom O'Toole departing with a worrisome looking lower leg injury after just five minutes. With fellow tighthead Marty Moore already ruled out for the remainder of the season and the quarter-finals of the URC just three weeks away, the loss of the Irish international will be of huge concern.

At least the early rejig didn’t seem to break Ulster’s stride with young flanker McCann opening the scoring soon after following a neat interchange of passes between Stuart McCloskey and Stockdale.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale gets away from Dragons' Rio Dyer in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ravenhill

The lead would be short-lived, lasting just four minutes when Taine Basham broke through some questionable Ulster tackling and popped the ball up for the oncoming Angus O'Brien.

And the Dragons were on the attack again soon after only for Stockdale's intervention to force the forward pass.

On the quarter mark, Ulster thought they had retaken the lead when Craig Gilroy was put over in the corner by Stockdale but, as John Cooney lined up his conversion, the TMO called for a penalty on Duane Vermeulen in the build-up.

The decision looked as if it could soon equate to 14-point swing as Dragons went to the corner and attacked off the maul but James Hume got over the ball to produce a timely turnover.

With Eric O’Sullivan following O’Toole down the tunnel early, Ulster’s replacement props Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Andy Warwick were getting plenty of pats on the back when Ulster did belatedly move back in front.

The turnover produced by a scrum won against the head would ultimately lead to the score with Ulster’s maul getting over at the second attempt and Tom Stewart again the beneficiary for his 15th try of the season.

He didn’t have to wait long for his 16th.

In Ulster’s next trip to the 22, their set-piece would force a yellow card out of Dragons hooker Elliot Dee and, against an under-manned opposition pack, Stewart once again applied the finishing touch to the maul.

The hosts would take a 12-point lead to the sheds at half-time.

When that advantage was extended only eight minutes after the restart, there was no surprise over the player bringing up the bonus-point score, even if the method would have raised a few eyebrows.

With so many of his scores having come from close range this year, Stewart’s latest effort was a winger’s try with the hooker going over in the left corner having been put into space by another Stockdale assist.

As both coaches looked to their benches, the Dragons would get over for another, this time Dee breaking off a maul and going over from close range.

If that felt like something of a blip, when scrum-half and skipper Rhodri Williams was allowed far too much space to skip through for the visitors’ third of the night it was back to a one-score game even accounting for the missed conversion.

A penny at that point for the thoughts of Ulster’s head coach Dan McFarland.

Such was the sudden jeopardy in the contest, there were plenty in the crowd surely confused when awarded a wholly kickable penalty they went to the corner instead of taking the three points that would have made it a two-score game.

The stress levels around the ground would only increase when the line-out went awry but Ulster would still be rewarded with the score to seemingly make the game safe.

After the Dragons failed to get much distance on their clearing kick, a trio of substitutes in Stewart Moore, John Andrew and Timoney combined to send the latter crashing across the whitewash with 12 minutes remaining.

If that made the game feel safe again, then the penalty try awarded by Scottish referee Ben Blain for Ashton Hewitt’s late slap down added some gloss to the final score-line.

40-19 did not, in truth, tell the full tale of how this game had been allowed to have such a nervy passage in the final quarter.

Still, with five points on the board and once again second in the standings ahead of the remainder of the weekend’s games, Ulster have put the pressure on the Stormers and can hope for a favour from inter-pro rivals Munster in Cape Town on Saturday.