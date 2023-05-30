Thousands show up at Thomond Park to welcome triumphant Munster players home

Simon Zebo brings his children, Isabella, Luca and Sofia into the Munster Rugby homecoming at Thomond Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jack O'Donoghue carries out the trophy during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Munster players Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes celebrate with supporters at yesterday's Thomond Park homecoming. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Limerick was a sea of red yesterday as thousands turned out to welcome home the Munster team after they clinched the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Graham Rowntree’s team beat South African side Stormers on their home patch in Cape Town on Saturday.

That followed on from a dramatic victory over Leinster in the semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Jack O'Donoghue leads out Munster at Thomond Park homecoming following URC win

A big crowd gathered at Thomond Park to show their appreciation to the players, who had the URC trophy with them.

The team emerged from the tunnel and were greeted by huge cheers from the crowd. Family and friends of players joined in on the celebrations, as did team mascot Oscar.

The 19-14 victory ensured that Munster were crowned winners of the competition for the fourth time, ending a barren spell of 12 years without success.

Despite having the upper hand for long spells of the game against the Stormers, the Irish province trailed late in the game.

John Hodnett’s try put them back in the driving seat and they never looked back.

Captain and talisman Peter O’Mahony lifted the trophy in front of 2,500 ecstatic Munster supporters who had made the journey.

They celebrated long after the final whistle blew in Cape Town.

After the on-field celebrations, events returned to the dressing room, where the players sang a spirited rendition of the Cranberries classic Zombie.