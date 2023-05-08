‘They will be tougher than we think’ – Stormers coach John Dobson wary of Connacht in semi-final

Stormers fear the ‘dawg’ in Andy Friend’s side as Westerners chase unlikely sequel to 2016 league success

Connacht’s “dawgs” will not be taken for granted by URC semi-final favourites and defending champions Stormers this weekend as the club from a “windy greyhound track in the far west” aim to emulate their stunning 2016 title success.

Andy Friend’s men ground out a deserved win to upset interpro rivals in Belfast last Friday night, despite the fact that the home side had finished second in the log behind runaway leaders Leinster.

And there was more good new for the westerners when defeat for the Sharks to Leinster a day later confirmed their ascension to the Champions Cup next season.

Although they will be bottom seeds as they return to Europe’s top tier, another coup away from home this weekend could see them catapulted into the higher seeded pots for the summer draw.

And John Dodson, Stormers’ head coach, will be mindful of the westerners’ form – they have won 11 of their last 14 URC games, five of them with bonus points – despite his own side’s significant victory over last season’s finalists, Bulls, in their quarter-final.

"We were chatting about Connacht a couple of weeks ago and it's similar to what we say about ourselves," said Dobson.

"As Seabelo Senatla (Stormers’ wing) says, they've got 'dawg' in them and they have. They won seven in a row.

“There is something there that is worrying: the way they fight, and their attack shape is really good.

“Connacht have a great story, from a windy greyhound track in the far west with the smallest budget in Ireland. They don't go away. They will be tougher than we think.”

Connacht’s win deprived Ulster of a home semi-final opportunity against the Stormers, who will instead now remain at home, not that Dodson will be complacent.

"When you play in the semi-final, no matter who you play, it's going to be a very good team. They are tough opposition, but we can feel confident.

“With respect to Connacht, a team that has crossed the equator is useful opposition, compared to a team that has travelled from upcountry."

"In the context of our rivalry against the Bulls for the last while, it was one of our best.

"It was probably a bit better than the win (over them) in December (37-27). I was very pleased. We possibly could have got a bit more reward in the first half.

“We were irritated with ourselves and spoke about it at half-time because they scored a try without making a pass, only because of our own poor discipline and a good maul by them. That’s always the danger with the Bulls.

“We weren't at our best in the second half and I thought the Bulls played really well and showed character. We didn't implement our plan fully. We wanted to make the Bulls play catch up and we got that, but we didn't execute properly."

Munster did raid the Stormers’ citadel in Cape Town last month, the home side suffering defeat there for the first time in 16 months, a result that allowed Ulster to claim the second place they could not convert into a semi-final.