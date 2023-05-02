‘There seems to be a nervous energy around’ – Ulster fans not harbouring much optimism over URC hopes

Former Ireland star Stephen Ferris says there is disconnect with the supporters

Stephen Ferris says it is up to Ulster’s players to give their crowd something to cheer about as they put their season in the line in Friday’s URC quarter-final against a resurgent, free-flowing Connacht side.

Ulster may have qualified as one of the two top seeds for the play-offs, but the memories of their mid-season collapse are still fresh, while the most recent concerns are a lacklustre style of play and ongoing rumblings about the future of their head coach, Dan McFarland.

Although strong favourites for Friday’s tie, few are harbouring much optimism that their trophy drought will end this season after 17 years without lifting silverware.

“There seems to be a nervous energy around the place,” says Ferris ahead of Friday night’s live Viaplay offering.

“It’s been quite quiet. Maybe the crowd are not as heavily involved in games, especially when they think they should win. And this is another where the expectation is that Ulster should get the result.

“And the previous fixtures show that even though Connacht have won there before. You should be backing Ulster, but that is my worry. They had an edgy 10 or 15 minutes against Edinburgh when a better team would have put 20 pts on an Ulster team who didn’t get out of the blocks. So they need to start well to stem that nervousness.

“I think it will be a lot tighter than people think. It may require a last-minute try or a nudge from John Cooney to bring us over the winning line. Connacht have nothing to lose.

“They have Bundee Aki back and a strong scrum with Finlay Bealham and Denis Buckley, both of whom helped capitulate the Ulster scrum and maul last time out.

“And they need something from Jack Carty. Jack had a really, really bad days, but he also has had really, really good days, and if he can get them around the pitch, it can help them.

“But games like this can be tight when we’re expected to win.”

Ulster’s reliance on a kicking game, aside from occasional flourishes, has ensured that although they have maintained their exalted league status, few admit to the possibility of them being leading contenders for the title.

Ferris insists that the players own the responsibility for ensuring the revival of the Ravenhill roar.

“There’s the talk of bringing in bands and match entertainment to get the crowd going. Nothing has really worked.

“It’s down to the product on the pitch, individual players coming up with game-changing hits and carries, steamrolling over the top of somebody.

“It’s all about winning a penalty and kicking to the corner, and our maul stats are the best in Europe. So that’s in your armoury, but it almost becomes like when you’re commentating, “Oh, here we go, kick to the corner, maul, try.”

“It’s something we’re becoming heavily reliant on. Glasgow obviously demolished us over there and repelled us time and time again, as did Edinburgh.

“The attack is not as free-flowing as 2018-19 and the back three stats back that up. So for me, it has to be Duane Vermuelen catching a kick-off and ploughing through the opposition, as opposed to receiving the kick-off, a snake and a box-kick.

“See Jack Conan for Leinster carrying the ball and we’re lacking that. So the players need to give the crowd more to cheer about, and hopefully, the quarter-final is where it can start.

