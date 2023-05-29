‘There is no other team has done this...And no one will ever do it again’ – Graham Rowntree hails Munster’s URC win

A new glory era could be about to unfold for Munster according to head coach Graham Rowntree, who believes the manner in which they had to dig deep to capture the URC crown in South Africa on Saturday will steel them for bigger tests ahead.

The former English international said no other team will have to head away for their final six games — including two trips to South Africa — to win a crown, but the way his squad dealt with the challenge will make them ‘bullet-proof’ for what lines ahead in the coming years.

The next step, while not being mentioned by players or coaches, will be to have a crack at bringing the Heineken Champions Cup back for the first time since 2008.

And Rowntree promised the 10,000 fans who welcomed them home to Thomond Park on Monday night that this win was just the start for Munster, and that they will have gained so much from the way they had to win it with their final six games away from home.

“This won’t sink in for a long time, they won’t realise it,” said Rowntree. “There is no other team has done this, six games away from home. And no one will ever do it again. But we will find a hard way to do it next time!

“And what that gives you as a player is the belief, you become bullet-proof. And you go and play teams and they are scared of you. I mean, we should have put them away by half-time on Saturday.

“This group will fight and I am just so proud of them. We are ready for this and this group of players are ready for this. It will only get better lads, I promise you that. This will only get better.”

Rowntree paid tribute to the coaches who joined him last summer and set off on this voyage — and particularly for the way they stuck with him.

“Things weren’t brilliant at the start of the season, but we stuck to the plan. I kept saying to the lads we are going to keep doing what we are doing and it will come through. And it did.

“I managed to surround myself with some great lads, some people who know what Limerick is, who know what Munster is. Munster is not the same as other clubs, and I mean that in a very good way. I surrounded myself with guys who care about the club, exceptional coaches and I could see from day out the players were buying into it.

The players and their families joined fans afterwards as the celebrations looked set to go long into the night as Munster finally ended their 12-year barren spell.

Munster legend Keith Earls said that winning the URC title in South Africa and returning home to a rapturous reception was a dream come through.

The 35-year old, who may have played his final game for Munster in the 19-14 win over the Stormers on Saturday, was the first player on the ground in Limerick on Monday morning.

The team bus arrived in Limerick at 10am and an hour later Earls had the URC in Milford National School where his children go to school.

The Irish international, to chants of ‘one more year, one more year’, was given a rapturous welcome when he was introduced to the crowd, who had started gathering for the free event at Thomond Park around 4.30pm.

“Look, it's a dream come true. I grew up 500 metres from here over the ball ino Ballynanty and into Moyross. I don't really care about the medals and the trophy it's all about the province of Munster. We are delighted to do it for them, it has been a long time.

“Getting over the wall here after school every day, kicking the ball around and then getting to lift the trophy here with the lads in front of a few thousand, it's great, magic.”

Earls said this win after 12 years without a trophy was particularly special for older players such as himself, Peter O’Mahony, Stephen Archer and Conor Murray.

“Ya it has been a long time, it has been 12 years. It is a privilege to share the pitch with them. I know some of the lads cannot be here, Conor Murray is getting married next week. He’s under savage pressure! We’ll enjoy,” added Earls.