The Left Wing Podcast: Munster to go all the way? Rúaidhrí O’Connor has the latest from Cape Town

Two thousand Munster fans have made the long trip to South Africa for their URC final against the Stormers on Saturday, but what can the Irish fans expect come the final whistle?

Rúaidhrí O’Connor is in Cape Town and he joins Sinéad Kissane on the Left Wing podcast with the latest team news and insights from the camp.

Calvin Nash, Malakai Fekitoa and Conor Murray have all been recalled to the starting XV with RG Snyman kept on the bench for the clash against the Stormers and despite the tough task ahead, Rúaidhrí reckons Munster have it in them to go all the way.

