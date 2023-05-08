‘That’s what makes them so dangerous’ – Leo Cullen to shuffle deck for URC semi-final against Munster

Leo Cullen: 'There’s players who were unlucky to miss out this week who were keen to be involved in some capacity at some stage so they’re just chomping at the bit, ready to go.' Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sharks coach Neil Powell has a theory that should interest Munster this weekend and La Rochelle the weekend after that.

Separate competitions and teams from different continents but both faced with what Powell reckons is a very useful tool: the one that nudges teams closer to the sin-bin.

“Any mistakes from your side and they get on top of you and punish you for it,” he says. “It’s amazing how they put pressure on teams almost to concede yellow cards. They did it to us. It was a bit frustrating, but it shows how good Leinster are as a team: they get on top of you and penalise any mistakes you make. And we felt it.”

He has a point: in Leinster’s last seven games, they have fared better on the card front in all but one – the win over the Lions in Johannesburg.

By the end of this quarter-final though (0-2 on cards to the home team), the Sharks weren’t feeling much pain at all, just the fatigue of long-haul travel in a competition that is better for the presence of South Africa’s top teams but worse off on its forbidding logistics.

“The lesson South African teams learned was to be at home in the knock-out stages,” Powell says.

Simple when you put it like that.

And, of course, Leinster are at home on Saturday evening against Munster in the semi-final.

Whether Tadhg Furlong or Cian Healy will feature remains to be seen.

Leinster are still in the business of chasing two targets. Munster – whose fans will make up a sizeable percentage of an expected 29,000 crowd at Lansdowne Road – are now all about the URC.

Cullen’s prediction that Glasgow and Munster would have a “good crack off each other” delivered in spades – like Leinster, they benefited from a card – and knowing who they are up against influences how the week unfolds and who are the best horses for this particular race.

“There’s players who were unlucky to miss out this week who were keen to be involved in some capacity at some stage, so they’re just chomping at the bit, ready to go, so hopefully, they’ll feature,” Cullen says. “There’ll be a few changes for sure.”

The balancing act to get the right blend, and avoid last season’s brutal finish, is all-consuming.

“The end of last season was a sick feeling,” he says. “When you go through this sequence of games, they’re just so big you have to be prepared to give your all on the day. The real challenge is having to do it again.

“You saw the Sharks there – they’ve had to go through Europe as well and a ton of injuries at the moment. Again, that management of the group, fighting on two fronts, is so important.

“The dynamic at this end of the season is incredible really, but that’s the challenge.

“Munster are solely focused on one competition. They’re a team who we play a hell of a lot. They’re sort of in this evolution of a new coaching group finding their feet – a slightly slow start to the season maybe – where, credit to them, they’ve gone away to South Africa and got a win against the Stormers – who hadn’t lost a game in what, two years at home? – and there was big pressure on those games. That’s their sole focus and that’s what makes them so dangerous.”