‘That was definitely the hardest game I’ve played for Munster, 100pc’ – Keith Earls embodies epic final march

Leinster's Jonathan Sexton, left, talks to Munster's Keith Earls after the United Rugby Championship semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

By the time Keith Earls took his seat at the top table of the press conference room, deep in the bowels of the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, the adrenalin and the emotion was still coursing through his veins.

Shortly after the final whistle had sounded on a famous Munster victory, Earls was greeted on the pitch by his daughters Ella-May, Laurie and Emie. In that special family moment, you could see just how much the win meant to a man whose career was hanging in the balance up until very recently.

Earls did his best to fight back the tears until he cracked.

Like the rest of his team-mates, the 35-year-old veteran winger had emptied himself physically, just as much emotionally, across the course of an absorbing 80-minute slog with Leinster that ended with Jack Crowley’s nerveless 78th minute match-winning drop goal.

Children and loved ones basked in the celebrations, while Graham Rowntree took a moment to himself away from the pandemonium to fully savour what his side had just achieved.

“I turned to a couple of coaches and said 'Is this happening?' Yes, it is,” Rowntree smiled.

“The fans, families, they support us everywhere, so that was true emotion but we don't want it to end here. This can't be our final.”

It has been a long road since Munster last lifted a trophy in 2011, but after a gutsy performance saw off Leinster, they are now just 80 minutes away from ending the drought.

Another huge task lies ahead in Cape Town on May 27, but Munster will take great confidence from their recent impressive run of away form that included beating their URC final opponents, Stormers.

For Earls, it is a chance to bring the curtain down on what could be his last game for his home province before he contemplates retiring following the World Cup.

Deep down, he worried that his time in the red jersey may already have been over, as a groin injury very nearly cost him the end of the season.

An emotional Keith Earls after Munster's URC semi-final win over Leinster — © SPORTSFILE

“Yeah, it (season) was genuinely over,” Earls said.

“But after a couple of days I started feeling a lot better. Good physios, good doctors, good treatment, Graham and the lads looking after me in training and giving me every chance. I was delighted. It was risky but it was well worth the risk.

“It was overwhelming at the end. I genuinely shed a tear. You know, it's been a rough season for me personally. It's tough sitting out watching the lads and thankfully I got a shot this week.

“It means everything. I haven't won a trophy in 12 years with Munster, and that's something I want to do because there's only, I don't know how long left.”

The emotional toll that it took to finally beat Leinster in a meaningful game in Dublin was writ large across the faces of the coaches and players at full-time.

This was a monumental collective effort, but as soon as the squad had returned to the changing room, captain Peter O’Mahony’s message was simple:

“This cannot be our final.”

And that’s the biggest challenge for Munster now because how they manage themselves in coming back down from that emotional high and going again for the Stormers will determine whether or not they can dethrone the defending URC champions at DHL Stadium, where they won four weeks ago.

A sublime mixture of the old and the new inspired this Munster win, as the old heads like Earls and O’Mahony played through the pain, while the next generation such as Crowley, Shane Daly and John Hodnett came of age.

The bench also played a key role, with Rory Scannell and Alex Kendellen particularly influential.

Munster would have snapped your hand off for a one-point win over Leinster, yet when they reflect on the performance in tomorrow’s review, they will identify plenty of botched try-scoring opportunities that they can ill-afford to pass up in the final.

However, Rowntree and his coaching staff, who deserve immense credit for overturning a difficult start to the season, will look at the amount of chances they created against a strong defence as a major positive.

“There's loads to improve on in our game,” Rowntree, who is preparing his side for their sixth consecutive game on the road, maintained.

“We'll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep growing our game. After the Glasgow victory, it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds.”

Earls echoed his head coach’s sentiments in terms of turning the page, as the Moyross man added:

"I'm exhausted, genuinely exhausted. It was a tough game, it always is, I've played with a lot of the Leinster lads in Ireland camp and I know how tough they are, I know how mentally strong they are and physically, tactically, emotionally it's close to international standard.

"And I know I haven't played in a long time but that was definitely the hardest game I've played for Munster, 100pc.

"We're lucky, he's (Rowntree) kind enough to have given us Monday off now so it's important that we do get into recovery mode straight away and on Tuesday we look at where we can improve.

"We genuinely left a couple of scores out there today and we've got to take them in finals if we're going to win it but I think the big thing is recovery, enjoy the dressing-room with the lads, enjoy the review on Tuesday but we've got to switch fairly quickly to see how much we can really improve because we've got to travel there as well, so it's all about looking after our bodies and getting switched on.

"As Pete said inside, it can't be our final.”

Those words will be ringing in the ears of everyone associated with Munster Rugby over the next two weeks as Rowntree’s men stand on the brink of writing themselves into the history books.